Fresno once again sees big spike in gas prices

By Jason Oliveira
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

Soaring gas prices have jumped to more than $6 per gallon locally.

According to Gas Buddy, the average cost shot up 19 cents in just one week for a $6.14 average in Fresno.

"$6 a gallon," one driver asked. "It's insane!"

Asia Washington confessed to waiting as long as possible before refueling.

"I actually half the time be on empty," she said. "I don't want to stop at the gas station because of these prices honestly."

Gas Buddy reports prices in Fresno have jumped more than 60 cents per gallon in a month for an average of $6.14. That's more than $2 higher than just a year ago.

"The gas prices have gotten really outrageous. It's really hard to get to and from work, get your kids to where you need to, it's off the chain," Shahara Hansbur said.

The pain at the pump is also being felt by convenience store owners.

The manager at the Arco station on Blackstone and Garland says the historic gas prices leave motorists less likely to purchase snacks when refueling.

"Inside the store, we've seen a big drop of sales because if you have $20 in your pocket, they'll put that $20 for gas instead of buying chips, gum or soda," said Arco manager Danny Singh.

Experts say don't expect prices to drop anytime soon -- as summer travel picks up, so will the demand for gasoline

"I heard the Bay Area and Los Angeles areas hit the $8 mark. At least we're in Fresno, but it's still going to be up there, so I see no decline in the future."

A future that might force more people to look for alternative ways to get around if prices continue to soar.

"My friend and I just bought a car and we're really thinking about taking the bus because gas is so expensive," Judy Moore said.

In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high which also pushes prices of most goods to record numbers.

