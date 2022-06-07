Mosquito control and prevention underway across the Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Recent heavy rains have triggered cities across the valley to ramp up their mosquito control and prevention plans.

“We’ll really see mosquitoes right after a big rain. We did have a pretty good rain a week and a half ago so that’s why we’re starting to see a lot of mosquitoes out at about right now,” said the city of Harlingen’s interim health director, Shannon Harvill.

She said the mosquito problem usually starts in April and will go on until the weather gets cooler.

Harvill explained that mosquito bites can cause more than just itchy bites, but can cause disease.

“West Nile Virus and your Zika and we definitely want to try to prevent those diseases, they also can cause chikungunya,” she said.

A wide range of diseases can cause different side effects, according to Harvill.

“Zika you can have birth defects, you can have, there’s a wide range of what can happen, you can get very sick with them, so we want to do everything within our power to prevent anybody getting those diseases,” she said.

Harvill said they are doing all they can to prevent the spread of diseases from mosquitoes in the community.

“Last week the city started larviciding which are also more commonly known as little donuts or dunks that we go out and throw into standing water to prevent larvae from growing into mosquitoes,” she said.

In addition to larvacide, Harvill explained that city trucks are starting to spray adulticide to kill adult mosquitoes.

Mosquito prevention and control is something being conducted across the valley with cities such as McAllen and Brownsville scheduling their mosquito prevention and control.

Harvill recommended people wear long sleeves, and pants, and use bug spray with DEET when going out, but also said the community can help with the problem in their own backyards.

“Around your area, we also ask that you take a look and dump any standing water that may be there whether it be bird baths, dog bowls, or things of that sort. Replenish them and change them out on a regular basis so that mosquitoes can’t breed and aren’t breeding in that water because it only takes a couple of drops of water for them to breed in,” said Harvill.

