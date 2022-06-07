ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Your guide to North Dakota’s June 14 primary election

By Hannah Woosley-Collins
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGCPk_0g2Y1aaY00

North Dakota’s primary election is approaching.

As Your Local Election Headquarters, KX News compiled a list of anything you may need to know or any questions you may have to be ready to vote.

From ID requirements to absentee voting to finding your polling place and everything in between, we’ve laid it all out below in one place.

Voter registration

North Dakota is the only state that does not require voter registration. On primary election day, simply show up to your polling location and vote (as long as you meet voter qualifications and ID requirements).

Qualifications to vote

While showing up to the polls is the easy part, it’s important to know if you’re eligible to vote. For North Dakota, four factors apply :

  • Must be a U.S. citizen
  • At least 18 years old on the day of the election
  • A North Dakota resident
  • A resident in the precinct for 30 days preceding the election

ID requirements

Voter registration is not required, but a valid form of identification is. This ID must be presented when voting at the polling place.

Your ID must include the following:

  • Name
  • Current North Dakota residential address
  • Date of birth

Types of acceptable IDs include a North Dakota driver’s license, a North Dakota nondriver’s identification card, Tribal government-issued identification (including those issued by BIA for a tribe located in North Dakota, any other tribal agency, entity, or any other document that sets forth the tribal member’s name, date of birth and current North Dakota residential address) or a long term care identification certificate (provided by North Dakota facility).

If your form of ID doesn’t include a North Dakota residential address, date of birth or the address isn’t current, you may provide “supplemental documentation” which can include:

  • A current utility bill
  • A current bank statement
  • A check or a document issued by a federal, state, local or tribal government (including those issued by BIA for a tribe located in North Dakota, any other tribal agency, entity or any other document that sets forth the tribal member’s name, date of birth and current North Dakota residential address)
  • A paycheck

Tribal voting

A tribal government in North Dakota may provide an ID to tribal members or non-member residents living within the tribal government’s jurisdiction. The following forms may be used to provide these IDs to qualified electors:

What if a residential address has not been assigned to the location where I live?

You can contact the 911 coordinator for your county to start the free process , or you can use the following maps to assist the 911 coordinator to determine your residential address:

Finding your polling place

The North Dakota Secretary of State has created a table to input your North Dakota-issued ID number and date of birth, or house number and zip code to find your polling place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Crhn_0g2Y1aaY00

Once your information is entered, a list will appear detailing the building(s) where you can vote, the address(es) and times. You can also click a link that says “show directions” and a map can be viewed with a written list of directions from your home to the polling location.

What will my ballot look like?

If you’d like to get a jump on things and view your sample ballot ahead of voting, the Secretary of State has also created a table for that.

Simply input the same information as you would to find your polling place, but in a different table linked here .

You’ll then click a button that says “View Sample Ballot” and something like the photo below will appear, with multiple pages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493VZH_0g2Y1aaY00

Absentee and military voting

To absentee vote, an application must be submitted within the calendar year of the election. You can either fill the form out online or print the application and give it to an election official of the county, city or school district who will turn it into a qualified elector.

An absentee voter application will ask the following questions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzX9p_0g2Y1aaY00
  • Voter’s name
  • Voter’s current or most recent North Dakota residential address
  • Voter’s mailing address
  • Voter’s current contact telephone number
  • The election for which the ballot is being requested
  • The date of the request
  • The voter’s affirmation of residence in the precinct for at least 30 days immediately prior to the election
  • Voter’s signature
  • The voter’s status as a citizen living outside the United States, a uniformed service member living away from the voter’s North Dakota residence or a family member of the uniformed service member living away from the voter’s North Dakota residence
  • Voter’s birth date and year
  • The identification number from one of the applicant’s valid forms of identification, a copy of the applicant’s long-term care certificate and, if necessary, a copy of the applicant’s supplemental identification
  • Voter’s fax number (if voting materials are to be sent using this manner of transmission)
  • Voter’s email address (if voting materials are to be sent using this manner of transmission)

Absentee voting for military and overseas voters can be completed either electronically or by paper. The same with absentee voting, military members must submit an application to absentee vote anytime within the calendar year of an election.

Receiving your absentee ballot

Ballots will be available to qualified voters 46 days before the election. Once the application is submitted, the county auditor will deliver the ballot and voter’s affidavit either electronically or by paper, depending on their wishes.

Marking your absentee ballot

Voters are given the option to mark their ballot with an online tool, or the ballot should be printed and marked with a pen.

Can I track my ballot to ensure it’s delivered?

The Secretary of State has a table on its website that will let you know the status of your absentee or mail-in ballot. Simply fill in your first and last name and date of birth and hit search.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAvkz_0g2Y1aaY00

Voting concerns

If you have a question, problem or concern while voting, you should first contact an election worker at the polling location. Another resource is the county auditor .

Lastly, you can also contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Unit at 701-328-4146 or at 1-800-352-0867 , option 6.

Election results

The Secretary of State’s office will publish unofficial election results for all contests on election night on the Election Results Portal after county auditors enter their county’s election results to the North Dakota Voting Information and Central Election Systems

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCKlb_0g2Y1aaY00

The State Canvassing Board will meet no later than 17 days after the election to certify the results or authorize recounts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

C02 pipeline debate spills into ND-GOP primary

Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions is now developing the $4.5 billion Midwest Carbon Express to capture C02 emissions from ethanol plants across the midwest. The approximately 2,000-mile pipeline would start in Iowa and expand to Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and end in North Dakota where the CO2 will be stored permanently underground. But, like many other […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
96-5 The Fox

See What Are “The Seven Wonders” Of North Dakota

Summer moves pretty fast in North Dakota. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it (sorry, I just watched Ferris Bueller's Day Off). Looks like some summer-like temps will grace us this weekend. However, it won't be long before we'll be seeing back-to-school commercials, and it won't be long till summer is gone.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
kelo.com

Incumbent state legislator gets moved to S.D. District 16, loses in primary

CANTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Republican State Representative Richard Vasgaard from Centerville got thrown into a new district–District 16 in extreme southeast South Dakota–and got beat. Incumbent Rep. Kevin Jensen from Canton moves on to the general election with 33% of the vote. Challenger Karla Lems, also from...
CANTON, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Latest Craze on South Dakota Highways? Hypermiling

With gas and diesel prices as high as they are, some people are doing just about everything they can to squeeze a few more miles out of a tank of gas. Maybe you're one of these Hyper-Milers or maybe you've been caught driving behind one of them either here in Sioux Falls or along I-90 or I-29 or one of our state highways. So, what is a hypermiler? Here you go.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election State#Local Election#Absentee Voting#Bia#Bir
KEVN

New cases of COVID-19 rise again in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health says 73 percent of the state’s residents age five and up have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 60 percent of that age group have completed their series of shots. And the state says 32 percent of people age 12 and up have received a booster shot.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
kxnet.com

North Dakota teacher shortages on the rise

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Teachers play an important role in our society, and in North Dakota, there are about 9,000 teachers. However, recently, like many other industries, teachers are experiencing a shortage in staff. The North Dakota Association of Colleges for Teacher Education called for a teacher shortage summit...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
nd.gov

North Dakota pursuing legal action on long-term care insurance

BISMARCK, N.D. – On behalf of the State of North Dakota, Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread filed a lawsuit in Burleigh County District Court in February against the Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner, in their capacity as rehabilitator of the Senior Health Insurance Company of Pennsylvania (SHIP), to force the adherence to state insurance laws and to protect North Dakota consumers.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
740thefan.com

2022 North Dakota deer application deadline

The deadline for submitting applications for the 2022 deer gun season is Wednesday, June 8. Applicants for regular deer gun, gratis, youth and muzzleloader can apply online through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov. A general game and habitat license is required when applying for...
LOTTERY
Cool 98.7

Devastated Community, North Dakota Jobs Move To Minnesota

Pembina, North Dakota (population 480), is braced to lose nearly 200 jobs in 2022. Having faced off with Mother Nature's flooding in the spring of 2022- Pembina, Pembina County, and surrounding communities will face another catastrophe this year. After a nearly two-year-long study, a major employer has decided to pull out.
PEMBINA, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota landfill OK’d for radioactive oilfield waste

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators approved a permit for a landfill near Williston that aims to become the state’s first to accept radioactive oilfield waste. Secure Energy Services, a Calgary, Alberta-based company, still must obtain a $1.125 million bond to dispose of radioactive material at its 13-Mile Landfill, which already accepts other types of waste generated by oil development, said Diana Trussell, who heads the state Department of Environmental Quality’s solid waste program.
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy