Your guide to North Dakota’s June 14 primary election

North Dakota’s primary election is approaching.



As Your Local Election Headquarters, KX News compiled a list of anything you may need to know or any questions you may have to be ready to vote.

From ID requirements to absentee voting to finding your polling place and everything in between, we’ve laid it all out below in one place.

Voter registration

North Dakota is the only state that does not require voter registration. On primary election day, simply show up to your polling location and vote (as long as you meet voter qualifications and ID requirements).

Qualifications to vote

While showing up to the polls is the easy part, it’s important to know if you’re eligible to vote. For North Dakota, four factors apply :

Must be a U.S. citizen

At least 18 years old on the day of the election

A North Dakota resident

A resident in the precinct for 30 days preceding the election

ID requirements

Voter registration is not required, but a valid form of identification is. This ID must be presented when voting at the polling place.

Your ID must include the following:

Name

Current North Dakota residential address

Date of birth

Types of acceptable IDs include a North Dakota driver’s license, a North Dakota nondriver’s identification card, Tribal government-issued identification (including those issued by BIA for a tribe located in North Dakota, any other tribal agency, entity, or any other document that sets forth the tribal member’s name, date of birth and current North Dakota residential address) or a long term care identification certificate (provided by North Dakota facility).

If your form of ID doesn’t include a North Dakota residential address, date of birth or the address isn’t current, you may provide “supplemental documentation” which can include:

A current utility bill

A current bank statement

A check or a document issued by a federal, state, local or tribal government (including those issued by BIA for a tribe located in North Dakota, any other tribal agency, entity or any other document that sets forth the tribal member’s name, date of birth and current North Dakota residential address)

A paycheck

Tribal voting

A tribal government in North Dakota may provide an ID to tribal members or non-member residents living within the tribal government’s jurisdiction. The following forms may be used to provide these IDs to qualified electors:

What if a residential address has not been assigned to the location where I live?

You can contact the 911 coordinator for your county to start the free process , or you can use the following maps to assist the 911 coordinator to determine your residential address:

Finding your polling place

The North Dakota Secretary of State has created a table to input your North Dakota-issued ID number and date of birth, or house number and zip code to find your polling place.

Once your information is entered, a list will appear detailing the building(s) where you can vote, the address(es) and times. You can also click a link that says “show directions” and a map can be viewed with a written list of directions from your home to the polling location.

What will my ballot look like?

If you’d like to get a jump on things and view your sample ballot ahead of voting, the Secretary of State has also created a table for that.

Simply input the same information as you would to find your polling place, but in a different table linked here .

You’ll then click a button that says “View Sample Ballot” and something like the photo below will appear, with multiple pages.

Absentee and military voting

To absentee vote, an application must be submitted within the calendar year of the election. You can either fill the form out online or print the application and give it to an election official of the county, city or school district who will turn it into a qualified elector.

An absentee voter application will ask the following questions:

Voter’s name

Voter’s current or most recent North Dakota residential address

Voter’s mailing address

Voter’s current contact telephone number

The election for which the ballot is being requested

The date of the request

The voter’s affirmation of residence in the precinct for at least 30 days immediately prior to the election

Voter’s signature

The voter’s status as a citizen living outside the United States, a uniformed service member living away from the voter’s North Dakota residence or a family member of the uniformed service member living away from the voter’s North Dakota residence

Voter’s birth date and year

The identification number from one of the applicant’s valid forms of identification, a copy of the applicant’s long-term care certificate and, if necessary, a copy of the applicant’s supplemental identification

Voter’s fax number (if voting materials are to be sent using this manner of transmission)

Voter’s email address (if voting materials are to be sent using this manner of transmission)

Absentee voting for military and overseas voters can be completed either electronically or by paper. The same with absentee voting, military members must submit an application to absentee vote anytime within the calendar year of an election.

Receiving your absentee ballot

Ballots will be available to qualified voters 46 days before the election. Once the application is submitted, the county auditor will deliver the ballot and voter’s affidavit either electronically or by paper, depending on their wishes.

Marking your absentee ballot

Voters are given the option to mark their ballot with an online tool, or the ballot should be printed and marked with a pen.

Can I track my ballot to ensure it’s delivered?

The Secretary of State has a table on its website that will let you know the status of your absentee or mail-in ballot. Simply fill in your first and last name and date of birth and hit search.

Voting concerns

If you have a question, problem or concern while voting, you should first contact an election worker at the polling location. Another resource is the county auditor .

Lastly, you can also contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Unit at 701-328-4146 or at 1-800-352-0867 , option 6.

Election results

The Secretary of State’s office will publish unofficial election results for all contests on election night on the Election Results Portal after county auditors enter their county’s election results to the North Dakota Voting Information and Central Election Systems

The State Canvassing Board will meet no later than 17 days after the election to certify the results or authorize recounts.

