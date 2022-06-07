ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

City council calling on FirstEnergy to give up naming rights to Browns stadium

By Kevin Freeman, Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xiXH_0g2Y1OBw00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Will the home of the Cleveland Browns change its name?

Monday night, Cleveland City Council passed a resolution calling on FirstEnergy to relinquish its naming rights to the publicly-owned pro-football stadium.

Lawmakers say because of the company’s admitted role in a bribery scheme, the name should come down.

FirstEnergy Stadium has been the name of the Browns’ home since the company bought the naming rights in 2013 for $107 million.

It will most likely stay that way for now. The 16-1 vote is only symbolic because the city council has no legal authority to force it to change.

“I take offense to the fact that FirstEnergy’s name, a company that admitted to multiple felonies, is on our marquee building down here in downtown Cleveland,” said Ohio state lawmaker Jeff Crossman, who represents the Parma area.

Ohio residents can concealed carry without a permit starting next week

A handful of people spoke out at the meeting. They support a resolution to remove FirstEnergy’s name from Cleveland’s downtown football stadium.

“This is the voice of the council and ultimately the residents of the city of Cleveland, encouraging FirstEnergy to work with the tenants of 100 Alfred Lerner Way to remove that name from the stadium,” said Cleveland Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy.

Kazy sponsored the resolution after the company agreed to pay $230 million for its role in a bribery scheme to influence state lawmakers to pass House Bill 6, a billion dollar bail-out of FirstEnergy’s nuclear power plants.

Council also accuses the company of trying to destroy the city’s publicly owned Cleveland Public Power.

“That will send a message to FirstEnergy to let them know that we’re not in support of the corruption that they were involved in, the bribery-scheme that they were involved in,” Kazy said.

“FirstEnergy has admitted in court to the misuse of corporate funds to influence lawmakers, as part of a dark money political campaign to undermine Cleveland Public Power. Therefore, we would like to see this relationship ended in a timely and, if possible, voluntary fashion,” said the president of the Citizens Utility Board of Ohio.

After the resolution passed Monday night, FirstEnergy released a statement, reading, in part: “FirstEnergy is extremely proud of our longstanding commitment to community involvement through philanthropic giving, employee volunteerism and sponsoring local events and organizations. It’s disappointing that the resolution overlooks the important community benefits afforded by our partnership with the Cleveland Browns, which represents so much more than just a name on the stadium.”

“I’m totally hopeful that FirstEnergy and the Cleveland Browns will work together for a peaceful resolution to have them remove the name,” said Kazy.

Earlier in the day, the council also passed a resolution that any time they pass legislation that deals with the stadium, they will refer to it as the “Municipal facility at 100 Alfred Lerner Way.”

FirstEnergy Stadium gets its electricity from Cleveland Public Power.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Parma, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Government
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Photos: Tornadoes hit Dayton area

Tornado warnings have been issued throughout the evening in counties including Champaign, Clark, Miami, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren. 2 NEWS crews are at the scene of reported damage by the storms along with possible tornado sightings.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Firstenergy Stadium#Cleveland City Council#American Football#Cleveland Ward#House
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

1 injured in Garfield Heights crash

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Crews were on the scene of a crash involving a large Ryder box truck and at least one other vehicle in Garfield Heights Wednesday night. East 131st Street was closed near Christine Avenue due to the crash. Cleveland EMS tells FOX 8 one person was taken to the hospital in […]
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Man killed in Cleveland’s east side shooting

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man died after a shooting on Cleveland’s east side on Friday morning. It happened at East 153rd Street and Lincoln Avenue at about 4:45 a.m. The Cleveland Division of Police said the 19-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. No other information is available at this time.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Body of missing boater found in Tuscarawas River, sheriff says

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators say the body of a missing 25-year-old boater was found in the Tuscarawas River Tuesday morning. According to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, the county 911 center received a called just after 9 a.m. from the Arrowhead Joint Fire District, stating that they found the body floating on the […]
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy