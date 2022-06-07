ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Murdered man’s family still searches for answers

By Abigail Cloutier
(WKBN) — Brandon Leonelli ‘s family is searching for answers after he was murdered in Sept. and the case still hasn’t been solved.

His grandmother, father, five-year-old little brother and lifelong friends released balloons on the corner of Merdian Road and Mahoning Avenue Monday right under a billboard that read “Who killed Brandon Leonelli?” The phone number listed goes to the YPD tip line.

Brookfield Twp. trustee to resign after complaints

In Sept., Leonelli was shot and killed in the middle of the night in his west side home and though police believe it was targeted, no one has come forward with answers.

His family remembers him as a loving family man, expecting a baby boy he never got to meet and said the closure would mean everything to them.

“You wouldn’t even know, my family…my family’s been devastated. We can’t sleep. His dad’s up all night. I’m up all night. We’re devastated,” said grandmother Essie Treharne.

Treharne said she’s reached out to the mayor’s office and Youngstown police with no response. We also reached out to Youngstown police and have not heard back.

For now, the billboard will be up for a month.

