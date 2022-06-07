At least 1 dead in Oildale crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a crash Monday evening in Oildale, according to CHP.

Emergency crews were called to Woodrow Avenue near Oildale Drive just before 5:30 p.m. A vehicle collided into several vehicles and into a fence. The vehicle then burst into flames. At least one person has been pronounced dead at the scene and it was not clear if anyone else was inside the vehicle.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. Avoid the area if possible.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

