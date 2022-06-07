ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A warehouse had been proposed on this land. Now, Buford votes on its annexation

By Conner Evans
 2 days ago
The Buford Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a land annexation off McEver Road in South Hall County on Monday June 6, 2022. - photo by Conner Evans

Despite residents’ fears that they could be looking at more warehouses near their homes, the Buford Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a land annexation off McEver Road in South Hall County.

The applicant, Gregory Bostwick, requested to annex 13.3 acres at 6611 and 6633 McEver Road into Buford with similar zoning to its current use. Its Hall County zoning was agricultural residential and vacation cottage and it would be RA-200 in Buford, a similar low-density residential zoning.

Bostwick has said he does not have any plans yet for the site, but the land, along with one other tract, was part of a proposal for a 215,000-square-foot warehouse facility in March. Hall County voted to object to that request on March 24, because it would have been too intense a use of the land.

Less than three weeks later, the developer for that plan, CORE5 Industrial Partners LLC, withdrew its application, and Bostwick made the request to annex the two tracts he owns without rezoning for industrial use.

Nearby residents said at the meeting Monday they were concerned the annexation would ultimately lead to an industrial use of the land on McEver Road.

After the annexation into Buford was approved Monday, the land could not be rezoned for one year, and a rezoning request would have to come before the Board of Commissioners for approval.

Teresa Cantrell, who owns property that holds a women’s shelter in between the two pieces of property proposed for warehouses, said she was concerned that in a year, a developer could rezone the land for industrial use for another warehouse when Hall County wouldn’t be able to intervene. The annexation could “circumvent” the process, Cantrell said, because Hall County objected to the original plan, but couldn’t object to this annexation because it didn’t require rezoning.

Chairman Phillip Beard said Cantrell and two other residents who spoke were reacting to something that had not yet happened.

“All you’re doing now is reading into something that’s not there,” Beard said.

Last year, a larger warehouse development less than a quarter-mile up McEver Road caused a huge stir among residents and Hall County.

Hall County and Buford entered arbitration last year over a 400,000-square-foot warehouse development, proposed by CA-Ventures. Hall County lost, and the Buford Board of Commissioners approved the development in August 2021 despite large organized public opposition. Some neighbors and homeowners associations nearby, including Cantrell, sued the city of Buford after the project was approved, and that litigation is ongoing.

Read the full timeline of the warehouse annexation here.

