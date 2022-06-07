ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MO

Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: St. Clair A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern St. Clair County through 800 PM EDT At 721 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Port Huron, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lakeport around 725 PM EDT. Port Huron around 735 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Fort Gratiot, North Street, Blaine, Jeddo, Fargo, Smiths Creek, Ruby and Wadhams. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St. Mary SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 344 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 PARISH IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BURNS POINT, CENTERVILLE, FRANKLIN, MORGAN CITY, AND PATTERSON.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Martin; Okeechobee; St. Lucie .Moderate rainfall continues to fall over southern Okeechobee, southern St. Lucie, and Martin counties, which could produce minor flooding of streets and low lying and poor drainage areas that have received heavy rainfall over the past couple of days. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 803 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Saint Lucie, Stuart, Treasure Island, Indiantown, Okeechobee, Jupiter Island, Palm City, J And S Fish Camp, Jensen Beach, Port Salerno, Hobe Sound, Sewall`s Point, Tradition, North River Shores, Witham Field, Nettles Island, Four Seasons Estates, Taylor Creek, Hobe Sound Beach and Jonathan Dickinson State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

