Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Martin; Okeechobee; St. Lucie .Moderate rainfall continues to fall over southern Okeechobee, southern St. Lucie, and Martin counties, which could produce minor flooding of streets and low lying and poor drainage areas that have received heavy rainfall over the past couple of days. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 803 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Saint Lucie, Stuart, Treasure Island, Indiantown, Okeechobee, Jupiter Island, Palm City, J And S Fish Camp, Jensen Beach, Port Salerno, Hobe Sound, Sewall`s Point, Tradition, North River Shores, Witham Field, Nettles Island, Four Seasons Estates, Taylor Creek, Hobe Sound Beach and Jonathan Dickinson State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MARTIN COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO