Placentia, CA

Anaheim VA Clinic relocating to Placentia

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing in early July, the Anaheim clinic, located at 2569 West Woodland Drive will be relocating to 770 S Placentia Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870. The new location features a single-story building...

oc-breeze.com

OC Animal Care promotes importance of pet licensing ahead of National Lost Pet Prevention Month

As National Lost Pet Prevention Month approaches this July, OC Animal Care is raising awareness of responsible pet ownership and encouraging residents to license their pets. “Our shelters are full of lost pets looking to find their way home,” said Chairman Doug Chaffee, Fourth District Supervisor. “Pet licensing makes that connection easy for the family and their beloved pet.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

UC Irvine sees surge in COVID-19 cases

IRVINE, Calif. — As the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, so has University of California, Irvine, which is also boasting a vaccination and booster rate of 98%. That’s as high as can be expected, many at the front of the coronavirus response believe. In recent days,...
IRVINE, CA
todaynationnews.com

California Lifeguard Salary $500,000

The $97.5 billion surplus exceeds the entire budget of nearly every other state, and California officials apparently haven’t spent much time on sharpening pencils trying to cut unnecessary spending items. Local governments are also doing surprisingly well, with Los Angeles County recently passing a $38.5 billion plan. As a...
orangecountytribune.com

Midway City annexation floated

Could the solution to Westminster’s dire financial situation lie outside city limits?. At Wednesday’s city council meeting city staff presented several ways to generate more revenue to the municipal coffers in face of possible bankruptcy as Measure SS – a one-cent sales tax – expires at the end of this year.
MIDWAY CITY, CA
turnednews.com

San Diego, a paradise turned hell for the poorest

Latara Brown was forced to leave her accommodation because the prices were too high.Photo: TurnedNews.com / Frédéric Arnould. Latara is one of those left behind. I couldn’t pay the rent which kept going up, so I had to leave my house, I lost everything. I first went to the shelter and ended up here.
SAN DIEGO, CA
oc-breeze.com

LASD conducting Motorcycle Safety Enforcement in Norwalk on June 11

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have extra deputies on patrol Saturday, June 11th from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. looking specifically for violations made by drivers and motorcycle riders. The top primary crash factors for motorcycles are unsafe speed, improper turning, right-of-way violations, driving under the influence...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

OCSD, OCFA respond to alleged Coastal Fire 'chopper controversy'

The Orange County Sheriff's Department and Orange County Fire Authority issued a joint statement Thursday, responding to allegations that a long-standing rivalry between the two agencies caused a lessened response to May's Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel. The fire, which burned over 200 acres and torched 20 homes and is speculated to have been caused by a downed SoCal Edison wire, began on May 11, and was not completely contained until May 17. Locals were quick to ask why there was only one water-dropping aircraft on scene, as the Sheriff's Department used to have a pair of helicopters used for firefighting on...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
oc-breeze.com

I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Wednesday, June 8

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
multihousingnews.com

Harrison Street JV Pays $116M for Orange County Senior Housing

Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale of the luxury property. A joint venture between Fremont Realty Capital and Steadfast Development has sold the 201-unit Crestavilla, a luxury senior housing property in Laguna Niguel, Calif. A joint venture between affiliates of Kisco Senior Living and Harrison Street, acting as as advisor to an institutional investor, purchased the asset for $115.6 million, according to PropertyShark.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

New Report Gives Fullerton an ‘F’ on Campaign Finance Laws and Transparency

A newly released report from the nonprofit Citizens Take Action entitled “Integrity in Local Government: A Report Card on Campaign Finance Laws and Transparency in Orange County Municipal Government (2022)” gives Fullerton a failing grade. Here are some excerpts from the report that explain why Fullerton scored so...
FULLERTON, CA
Voice of OC

Orange County Takes Their Voices to the Polls

While voter turnout was low this week in Orange County, there were still many residents who turned out to their local voting centers to cast votes for the June primary election. For many residents, this election was personal. Local elections have the power to impact their lives, and many residents...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

New water rules now in effect in Santa Ana

The Santa Ana City Council approved reduction actions for a Level 2 Water Supply Shortage on June 7, 2022, asking all Santa Ana residents to lower their water use by following water conservation practices and for businesses to improve their water use processes. While there is no current water supply emergency for Santa Ana, the resolution was adopted to comply with the State’s requirements and help protect future water supplies.
SANTA ANA, CA

