RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky will join UNC Asheville, Texas A&M-Commerce and host Georgia State in a three-game round robin event at the new GSU Convocation Center on Nov. 18-20. The Colonels will play Georgia State on Friday, Nov. 18. UNC Asheville and EKU will face off on Nov. 19. Eastern Kentucky will conclude play on Nov. 20 against Texas A&M-Commerce.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO