Environment

greenhouse expansion

KOLO TV Reno
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere comes the heat! Triple digits are possible by Friday, with record highs in the forecast. A cold front will bring breezy, cooler weather for Sunday into next week. -Jeff. The warm...

www.kolotv.com

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/8 Wednesday forecast

Alerts: Yellow Alert for late tonight into tomorrow morning for downpours/heavy rain that could lead to some flooding.Other advisories: High rip current risk today at NY beaches.Forecast: Today we'll see morning clouds give way to sun with highs in the low 80s. Another round of showers pushes through late tonight into tomorrow morning. The main concern will be downpours that could lead to some flooding/flash flooding during the morning commute. For the remainder of the day, expect clearing skies with highs near 80. As for Friday, we'll see mostly to partly sunny skies and highs around 80.Looking Ahead: We'll see more clouds in the mix on Saturday with showers likely. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s. As for Sunday, it looks like the less active half of the weekend with only a slight chance of showers and highs in the 70s. 
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Winter-like scene develops in Germany, despite temps in the 70s

A winterlike scene was captured in the southern German town of Weiler-Simmerberg after an intense storm covered the streets with hailstones that accumulated to several feet as a widespread severe weather outbreak affected much of Europe. Video footage was captured by locals Sunday showing tractors plowing the hail as if...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current, a fueler of monster storms, is looking a lot like it did in 2005, the year of Katrina

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes. It’s called the Loop Current, and it’s the 800-pound gorilla of Gulf hurricane risks. When the Loop Current reaches this far north this early in the hurricane season – especially during what’s forecast to be a busy season – it can spell disaster for folks along the Northern Gulf...
FLORIDA STATE
#Hot Weather#Amarillo
Agriculture Online

Trouble brewing for Atlantic hurricane season outlook

Trouble is brewing in the Atlantic Basin as we face yet another more-active-than-normal hurricane season. The risk of hurricanes making landfall in the United States this season is significant. As the past few seasons have shown, the impact of tropical systems can impact agriculture. Weathertrends360 forecasts an above-normal number of...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Weather Service Warn for the Dangerous and Deadly Heatwave in Arizona

The Phoenix National Weather Service has issued a warning for a "dangerous and fatal heat wave" throughout the Southwest through the weekend. More than 25 million people are under heat advisories, and more than 50 day high temperature records, including in Death Valley, California, one of the hottest places on the planet, might be broken this weekend.
ARIZONA STATE
deseret.com

Heat wave threatens Southwestern U.S. this weekend

The first heat wave of 2022, extending from California to Texas, is forcing temperatures well into triple digits this week. The National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings for counties across the Western United States, especially parts of California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. What does the forecast look like?. Friday,...
UTAH STATE
Weather
Environment
AccuWeather

Super soaker: Tropical system to deluge Florida with 10+ inches of rain

The arrival of the first organized tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is imminent, AccuWeather meteorologists say, and it will be a prolific rainmaker across South Florida -- regardless of whether it's a named tropical storm or a depression when it arrives. Prior to the weekend, a tropical...
Boston

A pleasant, dry start to the week, gives way to possible showers

Eastern Massachusetts may get some much-needed rainfall mid-week. A few rain showers may offer relief next week as nearly 75 percent of Massachusetts grapples with extremely dry conditions. The National Weather Service’s Boston bureau predicts a dry start to the week on Sunday and Monday, with some rainfall due mid-week...
The Independent

Almost all of Portugal in severe drought after hot, dry May

Almost the whole of Portugal was in severe drought at the end of May, the country’s weather service said Thursday.The month of May was the hottest in the southern European country for the last 92 years, weather service IPMA said in its monthly climate report.The average temperature of just over 19 C (66 F) was more than 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than usual, it said.At the same time, average May rainfall of just under 9 millimeters (0.35 inches) was just 13% of what would normally be expected.That combination left 97% of the country in “severe drought” — one classification lower than the weather service’s worst category of “extreme drought.”Climate scientists say Portugal can expect higher temperatures and lower rainfall as a consequence of global warming.___Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate Read More Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘about to take full control’ of key city
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Death Valley to eclipse 120 F as Southwest sizzles

Temperatures have been on the rise for much of the southwestern United States this week, leaving residents to swelter while daily record highs are placed in jeopardy, particularly in California's Death Valley, where temps could rise above 120 degrees. AccuWeather forecasters say the sizzling heat will continue for much of the weekend, but much-needed relief is on the horizon.
CALIFORNIA STATE

