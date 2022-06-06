ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Reaves says he's willing to play more point guard for Lakers

By Robert Marvi
 4 days ago
This season, undrafted rookie Austin Reaves proved to Los Angeles Lakers fans and people around the NBA that he is a diamond in the rough.

Many thought he would be a G League project, but he showed how capable he is of playing at the NBA level by flashing versatile skills and an instinctive feel for the game.

One of Reaves’ main skills is his ability to handle the ball, bring it upcourt and make plays for his teammates. However, according to basketball-reference.com, he played just five percent of his minutes this season at point guard.

Reaves was mostly a point guard during his college career, especially during his senior season with the University of Oklahoma.

During an interview with Trevor Lane and Matt Peralta of Lakers Nation, Reaves talked about his willingness to be a primary ballhandler more often.

“I love it,” Reaves said of being a primary ballhandler. “There’s only probably two years in my basketball career where I wasn’t a point guard. I’ve always been a one that likes to get others involved and, like you said, initiate offense. But, at the end of the day, I do what I’m asked. If that’s initiate offense, if that’s to dive be the hustle, dive on floors for loose balls, that’s what I’m here for. I’m here to win basketball games and give our team the best chance of doing that.”

With the uncertainty surrounding Russell Westbrook’s future with the Lakers, Reaves’ willingness to play more point guard is welcome news.

One of the team’s luxuries over the last couple of years has been the fact it has several players who can bring the ball up the court and run the fast break: Reaves, Westbrook, LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk and even Anthony Davis.

Next season, guard Kendrick Nunn will also join that list. He missed all of this season with a bone bruise in his knee, but he is expected to opt-in to the final year of his two-year contract to remain with the Lakers.

Reaves also said he has been working on his 3-point shot and building strength in his upper body. A fortified version of Reaves will raise the team’s ceiling next year.

