If you are looking for a day of great food, music and games this summer, mark your calendar now for the July 23 Nisqually Valley Barbecue Rally in Yelm from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Yelm Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting this popular family-friendly event highlighting professional and amateur barbecue chefs and lots of summer fun. As its logo promises, the rally will be, “Saucier and Smokier Than Ever.”

YELM, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO