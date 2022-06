Located on Joliet's Historic Route 66 sits a Brutalist-style concrete building, with no architectural embellishments or exterior bells and whistles. Described by Landmark Illinois as "the definitive memento of Joliet's failed urban renewal experiment" on their list of 2022 Most Endangered Places in Illinois, the courthouse has been at risk of being demolished since 2020, the group says, due the fact that county officials, "have not expressed a desire to explore reuse opportunities for the architecturally significant structure."

4 DAYS AGO