Lynn, MA

Lynn Classical 446 graduates urged to live to the fullest

By Magella Cantara
Itemlive.com
 4 days ago
LYNN — There was a lot to celebrate Monday morning as 446 seniors said their goodbyes at Manning Field to Lynn Classical High School.

First, it was a sparkling sunny morning as the graduates sat on the turf at the field — eagerly waiting for the ceremony to begin — dressed in white and green caps and gowns. Music pulsed from two large speakers behind either side of the tent, where all of the school faculty, the valedictorian, superintendents, and vice president were sitting.

Families, friends, guardians, and relatives filled the stadium bleachers and stood across the sidelines to watch. Before beginning the ceremony, the crowd stood before the American flag, covering their hands over their hearts, while saying The Pledge of Allegiance in unison.

The crowd remained standing for The Star Spangled Banner, which was elegantly sung by Victoria Santiago. Class President, Rothana Ngin, kicked off the ceremony with words of welcome: “As a class we have proven that we can accomplish anything we put our minds to,” said Ngin.

Principal Amy Dunn, gave her congratulations, telling the class, “I have been honored and humbled to take this journey with you as your principal.”

Throughout Dunn’s speech, she made it known how hard-working, motivated, and caring they are about themselves and the world around them. This class successfully learned to navigate through the pandemic, by adapting to remote learning, while absorbing valuable skills that they will bring with them into their future.

“We have 182 seniors with a GPA of 3.0 or higher. We have 59 students with a 4.0 or higher,” Dunn said. “Our Valedictorian, Jimmy Phan, has a 4.7 GPA, which directly correlates with this class’s theme of challenging themselves with AP, Honors, and early college classes, and always striving for their personal best.”

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patrick Tutwiler, pinch-hitting for Mayor Jared Nicholson (COVID quarantine) shared his congratulations speech to the newly graduating class of 2022.

“You’ve done it and we are proud of you,” said Tutwiler.

Before Tutwiler closed out his speech, he gave out his “ three be ” formula. This formula stands for, “Be good, Be brief, and Be seated.” In doing this, Tutwiler challenged the class to have their own set of “three be” principals.

“Live your education, be someone’s hero, be the solution,” said Tutwiler.

Last to speak before two class members handed out diplomas to their fellow classmates, commencement speaker Darrell Murkinson stepped up to the podium. Murkinson is a retired Lynn firefighter, community activist organizer, and former graduate of Classical High School, Class of 1978, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Northeastern University in Boston in 1983. He then went on to begin a career in social services. Murkinson made his mark on Lynn Classical High School as assistant football coach, and the head track and field coach.

His current affiliations include the African-American Leadership Council. With a variety of accomplishments awarded back to his community, Murkinson continues teaching people about African-American history.

“You’ve made it and it wasn’t an easy road,” said Murkinson.

Through the pains and pleasures of the four years that led the class of 2022 up to this morning’s memorable moment, Murkinson closed out his speech with one final piece of advice.

“Don’t wish your life away, time is fleeting and fragile,” said Murkinson.

