ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

New Mexico 2022 primary election results

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ndfCp_0g2XphWP00

New Mexico voters will choose a Republican candidate for governor on Tuesday and select a Democratic nominee for the state's 2nd Congressional District, among other primary races. Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

State Significance

Democrats hope New Mexico's new congressional map will help them win back the 2nd District from GOP Rep. Yvette Herrell, who flipped it in 2020 under lines that were slightly more favorable to Republicans.

The district is now a toss-up post redistricting -- shifting 17 points from Donald Trump to Joe Biden -- and is politically dangerous for incumbent Herrell, who is unopposed in her primary.

She'll likely head into the toss-up race in November against progressive Gabe Vasquez, a Mexican-born former Las Cruces councilman and former aide to Sen. Martin Heinrich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhTHS_0g2XphWP00
Carolyn Kaster/AP, FILE - PHOTO: A voter fills out a ballot during the Pennsylvania primary election at the Michaux Manor Living Center in Fayetteville, Pa., May 17, 2022.

In an interview with the Albuquerque Journal , Vasquez said that some of the top issues he's focusing on are child care, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, reducing health care costs and prioritizing renewable energy transition.

Vasquez's competitor in the primary is Darshan Patel, a physician whose family immigrated to the U.S. from India. It was earlier this year that Patel decided to make the run for Congress while treating people in New Mexico for COVID-19 during the omicron surge. One of Patel's top issues is advocating for universal health care. Vasquez also wants to reform the health care system but wants people to have the choice of keeping their private insurers, he has said.

Meanwhile five Republican candidates are attempting to unseat Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, though she is favored to hold onto the seat she easily won four years ago. The front-runner Republican hopeful is Mark Ronchetti, a Trump-loyal former TV meteorologist who ran a relatively competitive but failed Senate campaign in 2020.

State Rep. Rebecca Dow and Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block are other prominent GOP contenders. The former president has not endorsed in the race.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

What's ahead in the race for New Mexico's next governor?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Each party has spoken and now New Mexico’s final two candidates for governor are gearing up for the next phase of their campaigns. So, what does that look like leading up to the November election?. Right now, there’s a big focus on TV ads and...
ELECTIONS
newmexicopbs.org

Primary Election Assessment with Common Cause New Mexico

6.9.2022 – Senior Producer Lou DiVizio also discusses the outcome of this week’s Primary Election, with Mario Jimenez of Common Cause New Mexico. The two talk about the impact of new election changes like same day voter registration and expanded use of absentee ballots. They also discuss the influence of money in this year’s midterm elections.
ELECTIONS
The Amarillo Pioneer

Ronchetti Wins GOP Primary for New Mexico Governor

Former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti will be the Republican nominee for New Mexico governor this year after defeating four other candidates to claim his party’s nomination for the job on Tuesday night. According to unofficial election results from New Mexico, Ronchetti won the support of 58 percent of Republican...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Pennsylvania State
The Associated Press

GOP taps seasoned broadcaster for New Mexico governor race

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans picked a seasoned TV broadcaster to take on New Mexico’s incumbent Democratic governor, nominating former network meteorologist Mark Ronchetti on his pledges to rein in state spending, shore up policing and unleash already record-setting oil production. Ronchetti won Tuesday’s primary by a...
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

Rebecca Dow concedes GOP nomination for governor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rebecca Dow, the second-place candidate among the Republicans, pledged to continue fighting for her party during her concession speech. “I started this campaign with one goal in mind, to make MLG a one-term governor. I’m right here today as ready to fight tomorrow as I was yesterday, to make sure MLG is a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

After a heated primary, New Mexico’s November election could be brutal

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following a contentious June primary election in key races like the Republican nomination for New Mexico Governor and the Democratic nomination for Attorney General, the forecast is full for more political mudslinging in the November general election. That’s the take from KRQE Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez, who spoke to KRQE News 13’s Chris […]
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Herrell
Person
Rebecca Dow
Person
Martin Heinrich
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Rio Grande Sun

Sanchez Unseats Montoya in District 40 and Herrera, Romero Hold On

Three moderate challengers contested three comparatively progressive incumbent state representatives in the valley for the June 7 Democratic primary. One of them was successful. Joseph Sanchez defeated incumbent Roger Montoya to run to win back his state House seat in District 40. Sanchez won 57 percent of votes, according to...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Race for New Mexico’s Republican governor nomination

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the high-profile races in New Mexico’s primary election is finding out which Republican will face off with incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in November. Five candidates are vying for the Republican nomination. KRQE’s Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez says he feels the vote is going to come down to who voters […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primary#Primary Election#Republicans#Politics State#Election State#Democratic#Democrats#Gop#Mexican#The Albuquerque Journal
KRQE News 13

Who’s spent the most money on the New Mexico 2022 primary?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 primary elections have the possibility of shaking up the politics of the state. After debates over the politics of COVID-19 lockdowns, statewide funding, and extended discussions on crime, many state and local candidates want to bring big changes to New Mexico. But to get there, they need to make it […]
ELECTIONS
kotatv.com

South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota voters are in no mood to make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or cost significant state funds. Amendment C, which would have placed a 60 percent vote on citizen-initiated ballot measures failed on a 68 to 32 percent vote, according to the Associated Press. Ballots are still being counted but the gap is wide enough for the AP to be confident to call it.
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico primaries, Deputy’s confusion, Hot with storms, Arroyo trespassers, Zoo upgrades

Tuesday’s Top Stories New Mexico News Podcast: The intraparty primary election fight Austin Trout is ready for his next challenge in the ring Low voter turnout so far for primary election in Bernalillo County Ordinance approved to protect tenants from income discrimination in ABQ Paramount accused of copyright infringement over ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Italy seizes […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Elections
GV Wire

‘Nightmare Scenario’ for GOP in Valley State Senate Shocker

Despite a 3% party registration advantage, a Republican apparently will not advance to the November ballot in a state Senate district that includes the Valley. Voters in state Senate District 4 are poised to choose between two Democrats in the November general election if current results hold up. A Republican Party leader says this is the disadvantage of California’s top-two system.
FRESNO, CA
ABC News

ABC News

688K+
Followers
158K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy