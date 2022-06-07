California primary election: Polls open across Valley as voters head out to cast their ballot

California voters are heading out to cast their ballot as polls open and the state primary election gets underway.

In Fresno County, there are 52 voting locations open for the primary election.

But even before the polls opened, tens of thousands of votes had already been tallied by election workers from early voting and mail-in ballots.

At the election headquarters on Kern Street, voters continued to stop by to vote inside or use the ballot drop box outside days before Election Day.

"It's a peace of mind and it's also so convenient," said Panfilo Cerrillo.

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims and Fresno City Councilman Tyler Maxwell were among the voters dropping off their ballots ahead of time.

Election observers have been looking on throughout the process since ballots began being counted a month ago.

"Really for the last 30 days, we have had observers there, they will be there after the election as well and those are non-partisan observers," says Fresno County Clerk James Kus. "They could be from an organization, they could be from a party, they could be from a candidate. Everybody is welcome."

New this year, voters will notice a security flap on their ballot envelope -- meant to keep the voter signature secure until it gets to the hands of an election worker.

Kus says typically, a primary gubernatorial election will see a 30% turnout but with a special gubernatorial recall race just nine months ago, turnout could b e impacted.

"That had a lot of public interest and we ended up with about 50% turnout across the state and Fresno County," he said.

By 8 pm Tuesday, the election office will report results from vote by mail ballots received through Monday -- an estimated 60,000-70,000.

Sometime after 11 pm, two to three more results updates are expected.

The election office will also disclose how many outstanding ballots there are.

By Friday, nearly all ballots are expected to be tallied.