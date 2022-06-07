ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Super regional matchups are set in NCAA baseball tournament

By Eric Olson Ap Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gvApA_0g2XmDm000

Matchups for the NCAA baseball super regionals were set Monday night after No. 2 national seed Stanford, No. 3 Oregon State, No. 8 East Carolina and eight other teams won regionals.

The best-of-three super regionals begin Friday and Saturday and will determine the field for the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 17.

The matchups: Notre Dame (38-14) at No. 1 national seed Tennessee (56-7), Connecticut (49-14) at Stanford (45-15), Auburn (40-19) at Oregon State (47-16), Oklahoma (40-21) at No. 4 Virginia Tech (44-12), Louisville (41-19-1) at No. 5 Texas A&M (40-18), Texas (45-19) at East Carolina (45-19), Mississippi (35-22) at Southern Mississippi (47-17) and Arkansas (41-19) at North Carolina (42-20).

Stanford will play in a third straight super regional after coming from two runs down in the ninth inning to post a 4-3 walk-off win over Texas State. Drew Bowser and Tommy Troy hit back-to-back homers to tie it, and freshman pinch-hitter Trevor Haskins singled in the winning run.

Matthew Gretler hit a tiebreaking homer for Oregon State in the seventh inning, and No. 1 starter Cooper Hjerpe pitched the last two innings in his first relief appearance to secure a 7-6 victory over Vanderbilt.

“I felt good, and I told them if you need me, I’m ready,” said Hjerpe, who was working on two days' rest after throwing 100 pitches over 6 2/3 innings Friday.

East Carolina’s eight-run seventh inning broke open a 13-2 victory over Coastal Carolina.

Auburn won a regional on its home field for the first time since 1999, beating UCLA 11-4 in the completion of a game suspended Sunday night because of rain.

Cameron Masterman's tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning sent Louisville to an 11-9 victory over Michigan and into the super regionals for the seventh time since 2013.

Southern Mississippi is back in the super regionals for the first time since 2009 after taking the lead in the ninth on a sacrifice fly to beat LSU 8-7.

Tim Elko homered three times and Kemp Alderman hit a grand slam in Mississippi's 22-6 rout of Arizona.

Gage Gillian and Davis Palermo combined to pitch 5 1/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief to help send North Carolina to a third straight super regional with a 7-3 win over VCU.

Peyton Graham homered during a four-run eighth inning that erased a two-run deficit and Oklahoma beat Florida 5-4 to return to supers for the first time since 2013.

Connecticut held off Maryland 11-8 and became the first current Big East team since St. John's in 2012 to win a regional.

Arkansas' Hagen Smith escaped a bases-loaded jam with his team up two runs in the eighth, and the Razorbacks knocked off No. 7 Oklahoma State 7-3 to reach a fourth straight super regional. The Hogs held down an OSU offense that scored 10, 12, 29 and 14 runs in its previous four games.

RUNS APLENTY

Auburn became the first team in SEC history to score at least 50 runs in its first three tournament games. The Tigers outscored their opponents 51-18 and hit 12 doubles and 11 homers.

“Our offense was the No. 1 key. No. 2 was our three starting pitchers," coach Butch Thompson said. "It’s nice when you’re at this stage and you play your best baseball of the year, and I thought we did that.”

A MOUNTAIN TOO HIGH?

East Carolina is in its third straight super regional and looking to reach its first College World Series. The Pirates have played in the tournament 31 times, most of any NCAA team that's never advanced to Omaha.

The Pirates are 1-12 in their six super-regional appearances, and they mustered a combined two runs over four games in the previous two.

LET’S PLAY HOCKEY

Dan McDonnell has been using an unusual coaching ploy to motivate his Louisville team. Instead of talking baseball with his players, he talks hockey.

The tournament coincides with the NHL postseason, and McDonnell preaches to his players about competing with the same intensity as a hockey team in a Game 7 situation.

It must have worked. The Cardinals fought off elimination three times on their home field. After they wrapped up an 11-9 win over Michigan on Monday, McDonnell came out of the dugout carrying a hockey jersey.

“It’s a Lamar Jackson hockey jersey,” he said, referring to the Baltimore Ravens quarterback who played at Louisville. “I am not sure where we got it, but it’s pretty cool.”

———

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Official dates, TV times announced for Super Regional Round

It’s time for Super Regionals in the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament. The NCAA released the official dates and TV times on Tuesday ahead of the final round of bracket play. The tournament’s top five seeds — ,Stanford, Oregon State, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M — are all still standing after winning their respective Regionals. They’re five of the 16 teams competing for a spot in the College World Series, which runs June 17 through June 26/27 in Omaha. The Super Regional round consists of best-of-three series before going back to the double elimination format for the College World Series, which ends with a best of three series between the final two teams.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Omaha, NE
City
Auburn, NE
State
Connecticut State
State
Arizona State
City
Louisville, NE
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Coach Cal Reacts To Kentucky Player's Transfer Decision

On Monday, Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. announced that he's transferring to Washington for the 2022-23 season. Brooks, a former five-star recruit, averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds last season for the Wildcats. He initially declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, but ultimately withdrew from the process in late May.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Former Alabama Football Star Has Reportedly Died

A former University of Alabama football star has reportedly died at the age of 55. According to multiple reports, former Alabama football All-American Robert Stewart has passed away. Stewart's death was confirmed in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday. “Robert was a powerful positive presence every day on our team,” former...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Ravens#Field Hockey#College World Series#College Baseball#Ncaa#Stanford#Virginia Tech
People

Tom Brady Congratulates Niece Maya on Stellar Softball Performance: 'Must Run in the Family'

Maya Brady is showing that her uncle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, is far from the only one with athletic talent in their family. The UCLA sophomore helped force an elimination game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Women's College World Series this week. She scored two home runs and helped secure a 7-3 win, all while her proud uncle watched the game from home.
TAMPA, FL
Catfish 100.1

Update: Tuscaloosa, Alabama: Have You Seen This In Your Backyard?

We recently posted this story about an odd creature spotted in a field. You won't believe what it is...... Is it a coyote? It appears to be a coyote. Coyotes are often seen in West Alabama. But what is that on the hind end of this particular creature? The backside is odd-looking, to say the least. This predator has a really bushy tail or something. It has been spotted in the Tuscaloosa area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Kansas City starting cornerback’s car shot up in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s vehicle was damaged during a random shooting in Minden, Louisiana on Friday per TMZ Sports. Fortunately, Sneed was not in the vehicle when fired upon on Friday. Two friends of Sneed were in the Ford Bronco when it was hit. Neither individual sustained any injuries.
MINDEN, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
Sports
Stanford University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions rookie CB Jermaine Waller has retired

Cross off Jermaine Waller from your Detroit Lions roster. The rookie cornerback was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Lions prior to Wednesday’s practice session. Waller was not present at the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech has apparently decided not to pursue a career in football, at least not with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas vs. ECU: Super Regional preview, prediction

No. 9 Texas baseball (45-19) is playing again for a trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. The Longhorns swept through the Austin Regional, capped off with a dominant 10-1 victory over Air Force in the regional final. This season Texas will hit the road for the Super Regionals for the first time since 2005. Their opponent is No. 8 East Carolina (45-19).
OMAHA, NE
ABC News

ABC News

687K+
Followers
158K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy