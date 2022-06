VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donald Eugene Pepper, 90, of Vienna, WV, died on June 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family members. To everyone who knew him, he was “Pep.” Foremost, he was a committed husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was the life of the party, an instigator of far more playful antics than could be mentioned here (if you were on the receiving end of his antics, you know), a dubber of nicknames (if you were dubbed you were special to him), a passionate fisherman to his core, a lover of McDonald’s coffee and of music—many genres from choral to the Eagles (his sons-in-law will tell you), and right down to the likes of his children’s quartet.

VIENNA, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO