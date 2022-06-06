Weldon R. Belmore, 77, formerly of Gouverneur

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Lilly Lee Benedict, 82, of 3 Elm Crescent, Cornwall Island, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, June 8, 2022 at IAK HIH SOH THA Lodge. Lilly was born on March 25, 1940 at the family home on State Road, the daughter of the late Norbert P. and Frances (Cook) Herne. Following the death of her mother, she was raised by Betty Herne. She attended and graduated from Bombay High School and later from St. Lawrence College with a degree in Arts. On June 9, 1956, she married Franklin D. Benedict at St. Regis Catholic Church, he predeceased her on January 23, 1994.

AKWESASNE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO