Margaret P. “Peg” Dephtereos

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Douglas A. White passed away at the age of 101 on June 3, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday (June 15, 2022) at Fox & Murray Funeral Home with burial immediately following at Hillcrest Cemetery, Heuvelton, New York. A luncheon will be served at Pickens Hall following the services with everyone invited. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday June 14th from 3:00pm-6:00pm at the funeral home.

HEUVELTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO