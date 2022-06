OAKLAND (KPIX) -- More than 70 percent of African Americans do not have a will or other estate planning document, according to a Caring.com 2022 survey. An Oakland attorney is changing that.When Verleana Green-Telusca opened her law practice in Oakland, she decided to specialize in estate planning, trusts, and probate because of what her own family endured"My grandmother, she didn't have any documents in place, not even an advanced health care directive. And we didn't know basic things, like whether she wanted to be buried or cremated," Green-Telusca said.Years earlier, when Green-Telusca was 13 years old and her maternal grandmother...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO