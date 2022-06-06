'Fuller flights, fuller airports': Here are the 12 busiest days at DFW, Love Field

Dozens of families came out to participate in an American Airlines practice run for special needs children at DFW International Airport in April. Many said they were hoping to get a test run in before traveling this summer. Lawrence Jenkins/For The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Memorial Day has passed, but the peak of the summer travel season has just begun.

The busiest travel day of the year to date is still ahead — it’s likely to be July 1, the Friday before Independence Day, based on the number of incoming and outgoing flights and seats at Dallas Love Field and DFW International Airport, according to flight schedule tracking company Cirium.

Early August will be another busy travel period, just before school restarts in North Texas.

“We are going to be looking at a very busy summer, not a record summer because capacity is down,” said Jeff Pelletier, managing director of Airline Data Inc. in Dallas. “So travelers are going to be faced with fuller flights, fuller airports and longer lines.”

In all, airlines have scheduled for more than 31.5 million passengers to fly out of, into and connect through DFW Airport and Love Field between the beginning of Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day in September, according to Cirium’s data. That’s about 1 million fewer than in 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airlines will fly about 224,051 scheduled flights at the two North Texas airports during that time. That’s slightly fewer than last year, but carriers including American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are flying bigger planes that are able to carry more passengers due to staffing shortages with pilots.

DFW Airport is expecting about 25.9 million travelers to pass through its security lines, while Love Field’s much smaller schedule equates to 5.7 million passengers.

While summer 2022 will look like a more normal summer for travel crowds after the last two years of COVID-19 outbreaks, there have been some changes to behavior, Pelletier said.

Thursdays are becoming a more popular travel day as people extend their weekends and take advantage of remote working capabilities. The same goes for Mondays.

That’s why July 1, the Friday before Independence Day, is expected to be the busiest travel day of the summer, with 264,681 possible passengers at DFW Airport and another 56,670 at Love Field.

While July 1 is the peak for DFW, Love Field’s top travel days will occur eight times during the summer. Love Field, with only 17 gates, has less flexibility to bring in more flights and the airport’s primary carrier, Southwest Airlines, only flies one aircraft type, the Boeing 737.

Independence Day weekend should see big crowds this year because it falls in the dead center of vacation season, when all schools are out and many people have three-day weekends, said Christie Hudson, a spokeswoman for travel website Expedia.

Busiest summer travel days of 2022

DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field are expecting their biggest summer crowds since 2019, even though airlines have throttled schedules because of a shortage of workers and aircraft. Here’s a list of the busiest travel days for passengers and flights coming in and out of the region’s two biggest airports based on published flight schedules.

Date Day of the week Flights Seats

July 1 Friday 2,287 321,351

Aug. 5 Friday 2,276 320,765

Aug. 7. Sunday 2,270 320,238

Aug. 4 Thursday 2,268 319,609

Aug. 8 Monday 2,267 319,123

July 10 Sunday 2,256 318,521

June 19 Sunday 2,263 318,509

June 12 Sunday 2,264 318,409

June 26 Sunday 2,263 318,394

July 22 Friday 2,263 318,302

July 15 Friday 2,263 318,268

Aug. 12 Friday 2,262 318,131

“That’s one of the busiest travel days and it’s also the most expensive to fly,” Hudson said. “It’s about 25% more expensive than the average flight around that time.”

North Texas and national airports also typically peak in early August, just before school goes back into session in much of the South. Hudson said travelers are often rushing to squeeze in end-of-summer trips. College students are also starting to return to school.

Anyone looking to avoid the crowds should consider flying during “quieter” days this summer in late August or in late July, after Independence Day weekend.

The least busy days for scheduled flights and seats are the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend, when airlines start winding schedules down in anticipation of less busy fall months. July 3 and July 4 are also slower travel days because everyone is traveling immediately before or after the holiday weekend.

But most of all, Hudson recommends that people try to travel on off days during the week, particularly Tuesdays. That’s not only the least busy day, but it is the least expensive, she said.

“If you can, try to travel on the days when no one else is,” Hudson said. “But not everyone has that option.”