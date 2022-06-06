ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

'Fuller flights, fuller airports': Here are the 12 busiest days at DFW, Love Field

By Kyle Arnold The Dallas Morning News
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0onFlb_0g2XaEVt00
Dozens of families came out to participate in an American Airlines practice run for special needs children at DFW International Airport in April. Many said they were hoping to get a test run in before traveling this summer. Lawrence Jenkins/For The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Memorial Day has passed, but the peak of the summer travel season has just begun.

The busiest travel day of the year to date is still ahead — it’s likely to be July 1, the Friday before Independence Day, based on the number of incoming and outgoing flights and seats at Dallas Love Field and DFW International Airport, according to flight schedule tracking company Cirium.

Early August will be another busy travel period, just before school restarts in North Texas.

“We are going to be looking at a very busy summer, not a record summer because capacity is down,” said Jeff Pelletier, managing director of Airline Data Inc. in Dallas. “So travelers are going to be faced with fuller flights, fuller airports and longer lines.”

In all, airlines have scheduled for more than 31.5 million passengers to fly out of, into and connect through DFW Airport and Love Field between the beginning of Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day in September, according to Cirium’s data. That’s about 1 million fewer than in 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airlines will fly about 224,051 scheduled flights at the two North Texas airports during that time. That’s slightly fewer than last year, but carriers including American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are flying bigger planes that are able to carry more passengers due to staffing shortages with pilots.

DFW Airport is expecting about 25.9 million travelers to pass through its security lines, while Love Field’s much smaller schedule equates to 5.7 million passengers.

While summer 2022 will look like a more normal summer for travel crowds after the last two years of COVID-19 outbreaks, there have been some changes to behavior, Pelletier said.

Thursdays are becoming a more popular travel day as people extend their weekends and take advantage of remote working capabilities. The same goes for Mondays.

That’s why July 1, the Friday before Independence Day, is expected to be the busiest travel day of the summer, with 264,681 possible passengers at DFW Airport and another 56,670 at Love Field.

While July 1 is the peak for DFW, Love Field’s top travel days will occur eight times during the summer. Love Field, with only 17 gates, has less flexibility to bring in more flights and the airport’s primary carrier, Southwest Airlines, only flies one aircraft type, the Boeing 737.

Independence Day weekend should see big crowds this year because it falls in the dead center of vacation season, when all schools are out and many people have three-day weekends, said Christie Hudson, a spokeswoman for travel website Expedia.

Busiest summer travel days of 2022

DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field are expecting their biggest summer crowds since 2019, even though airlines have throttled schedules because of a shortage of workers and aircraft. Here’s a list of the busiest travel days for passengers and flights coming in and out of the region’s two biggest airports based on published flight schedules.

Date Day of the week Flights Seats

July 1 Friday 2,287 321,351

Aug. 5 Friday 2,276 320,765

Aug. 7. Sunday 2,270 320,238

Aug. 4 Thursday 2,268 319,609

Aug. 8 Monday 2,267 319,123

July 10 Sunday 2,256 318,521

June 19 Sunday 2,263 318,509

June 12 Sunday 2,264 318,409

June 26 Sunday 2,263 318,394

July 22 Friday 2,263 318,302

July 15 Friday 2,263 318,268

Aug. 12 Friday 2,262 318,131

“That’s one of the busiest travel days and it’s also the most expensive to fly,” Hudson said. “It’s about 25% more expensive than the average flight around that time.”

North Texas and national airports also typically peak in early August, just before school goes back into session in much of the South. Hudson said travelers are often rushing to squeeze in end-of-summer trips. College students are also starting to return to school.

Anyone looking to avoid the crowds should consider flying during “quieter” days this summer in late August or in late July, after Independence Day weekend.

The least busy days for scheduled flights and seats are the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend, when airlines start winding schedules down in anticipation of less busy fall months. July 3 and July 4 are also slower travel days because everyone is traveling immediately before or after the holiday weekend.

But most of all, Hudson recommends that people try to travel on off days during the week, particularly Tuesdays. That’s not only the least busy day, but it is the least expensive, she said.

“If you can, try to travel on the days when no one else is,” Hudson said. “But not everyone has that option.”

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Viral flight attendant dances to spark change

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – -With so much conversation surrounding immigration and the Hispanic community, Jose Ramos is a flight attendant working to create positive change for the Hispanic community.  Born and raised in the Dominican Republic, Ramos moved to the United States at the age of 15. “Music to me allows me to remember where […]
techaiapp.com

A self-driving truck will soon deliver goods to 34 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth

A California-based autonomous trucking company will begin making deliveries to 34 Sam’s Club locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, beginning in July. Gatik will operate autonomous 26-foot box trucks in North Texas seven days a week as part of the Georgia-Pacific and KBX Logistics transportation network. Gatik is replacing traditional tractor-trailers with non-detachable box trucks, a move it said will increase delivery route sequences and reduce costs.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Revenge of the Panther City

In 1875, Dallas lawyer Robert Cowart wrote a famous article in the Dallas Daily Herald about a fictitious panther freely roaming the streets of Fort Worth without anyone noticing this wild beast—Cowart’s jab at categorizing Fort Worth as a sleepy village. This, of course, sparked retaliation by the proud citizens of Fort Worth who took his criticism to heart and, in turn, adopted the panther as the city’s mascot, which is still evident throughout the city today.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Larry Lease

Five Essential Dallas Restaurants

There are a number of restaurants that are essential destinations for those who are in the area.Nick Karvounis/Unsplash. Dallas is home to a variety of restaurants that have become essential eats for those who either call Dallas home or come visit the Dallas area. From fine dining to the finest barbecue, these spots all make a splash on the city's DNA.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

This weekend is National Outlet Shopping Day! Here are some deals in DFW

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Outlet Shopping Day is this weekend and from June 11-12 you expect some great deals in North Texas. Here are some places you can celebrate National Outlet Shopping Day in North Texas. In celebration of National Outlet Shopping Day, Grapevine Mills will be participating in...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfw Airport#Travel Company#Labor Day#Dfw Love Field#Dallas Love Field#Airline Data Inc#Cirium#Southwest Airlines
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Bolsters Presence in North Texas

H-E-B continues to look north for its expansion in the Lone Star State. On May 25, the Texas grocer officially started construction on another location for the DFW Metroplex (Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area), breaking ground at the site of a new store in Allen. Set to open in late summer 2023, the store will be located at the northwest corner of Exchange Parkway and State Highway 5 (Greenville Avenue) in Allen, across the street from Allen High School. This will be the company’s fourth location currently under construction in Collin County, which also includes stores in Frisco, Plano and McKinney.
ALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants In Dallas, Texas

Our 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Dallas, Texas looks at an area that many people associate with barbeque and southern food. However, Dallas is a huge urban city that features cuisines from all ethnic groups. Italian cuisine is rich, heavy, and rustic. What’s not to love? Dallas’s restaurants have a great variety of Italian dishes on their menus, and many are of exceptional quality. If you love this traditional cuisine, you may wonder where the best places are in Dallas, Texas. From family-owned pizzerias to trendy hot spots, these top ten Italian restaurants have something for everyone.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Looks to Rename Alliance Airport

Fort Worth city leaders are working on a resolution supporting the renaming of Alliance Airport to Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport. The new recognizes the contributions of H. Ross Perot Sr. to the "economic vitality of the region and the creation of the airport," a city news release said.
FORT WORTH, TX
Eagle 106.3

Stunning Hotel Has Water Park & Lazy River Not Far From Texarkana

With the gas prices being so high right now, a lot of us are rethinking our summer vacation plans and staying closer to home. So how about checking out a hotel that also has a water park and lazy river? Yes, all on one property so once you are there you don't have to drive all over the place. Even better? This hotel is not far from Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTEN.com

How To Repair Cracked Tiles In Your Dallas Home

Originally Posted On: https://www.mrhandyman.com/dallas/about-us/ask-a-pro/2021/may/how-to-repair-cracked-tiles-in-your-dallas-home/. Discovering a cracked tile on your floor or backsplash is frustrating. Not only is the surface ruined aesthetically, but cracks also cause a range of problems. For instance, broken areas are likely to get worse. What starts off as a hairline fracture could eventually shatter—especially if exposed to pressure from a falling object.
DALLAS, TX
Channelocity

Best Places to Eat in Dallas, Texas

Dallas, TX is one of the largest metropolitan cities and the second largest state in the United States. It is also one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country as well. With millions of visitors coming to this major city, it is not surprising that there are many hundreds of restaurants to choose from.
DALLAS, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy