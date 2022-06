“We know this, and we want to know how we can overcome those numbers,” said Governor Janet Mills, during a stop at a recovery center in Rockland, June 8, 2022. “We hear a lot about the overdose statistics, and that is a national phenomenon. It’s been exacerbated by the pandemic…. The number of ambulance runs, the number of deaths, the number of overdoses that aren’t fatalities but are just as in need of our help.”

