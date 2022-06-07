How planners voted on boat, RV storage proposal

The Hall County Planning Commission meets on Monday, June 6, 2022. - photo by Jeff Gill

A boat and recreational vehicle storage development in North Hall was recommended for approval by the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, June 6.

The board, however, set as a condition that the developers, Dean and Heather Snyder, pursue Cleveland Highway access with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Three covered structures totaling 47,148 square feet are proposed on the site at 5501 Steve Black Road off Cleveland Highway south of Clermont.

The Snyders are seeking to rezone the property from agricultural-residential to highway business to allow for the development.

Planning staff recommended denial of the project, noting in a report that the development “is inconsistent with this land-use classification, as there are no adjacent commercially zoned properties.”

The planning commission’s formal recommendation now goes to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which is scheduled to hold a public hearing and take final action on July 14.