4 Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash

A Fort Campbell motorcyclist was injured after a pursuit started in Caldwell County and ended in Lyon County when he collided with a vehicle. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White reports Eddyville Police Chief Brook Dixon was called around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon for assistance with a motorcycle driver, later identified as 18-year old Alexander Hernandez-Currie, who was westbound on US 62 and was driving in excess of 100 mph. At about the same time, he says a Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputy had reportedly clocked the same motorcycle at 137 mph in Caldwell County near the county line.

LYON COUNTY, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO