ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

4 Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash

By John Godsey
wkdzradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA three-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was eastbound when it hydroplaned...

www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Interstate 24 Single-Vehicle Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent a North Carolina man to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Adnane Hocine of Raleigh was eastbound when his van ran off the road into the median and struck the cable barriers. Hocine reportedly told law enforcement...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Flown To Nashville Hospital After Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his tractor-trailer overturned on Lewis Road in Crofton Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the truck was northbound when the driver lost control causing it to run off the road and overturn. The driver was taken by ambulance to...
CROFTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Donna Drive Crash

A head-on collision on Donna Drive in Hopkinsville injured a woman Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV and a truck collided head-on near the intersection of Leslie Court just before 4 pm. The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Local man injured in accident at Talbert Drive and North Main

A two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon at North Main Street and Talbert Drive injured a local man. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 20-year old Dylan Smith of Cerulean was attempting to turn left from Talbert onto North Main and struck a northbound car operated by 67-year old Lawrence Falk of Hopkinsville on the rear driver’s side.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Christian County, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Christian County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Christian County, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In North Main Street Wreck

A wreck on North Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car was crossing North Main Street from Talbert Drive when it pulled into the path of a northbound SUV. The driver of the car was taken...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Motorcyclist Facing Charges After Pursuit Ends In Lyon County Crash

A Fort Campbell motorcyclist was injured after a pursuit started in Caldwell County and ended in Lyon County when he collided with a vehicle. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White reports Eddyville Police Chief Brook Dixon was called around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon for assistance with a motorcycle driver, later identified as 18-year old Alexander Hernandez-Currie, who was westbound on US 62 and was driving in excess of 100 mph. At about the same time, he says a Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputy had reportedly clocked the same motorcycle at 137 mph in Caldwell County near the county line.
LYON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In North Main Street Wreck

Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm, an SUV driven by Dylan Smith of Cerulean was crossing North Main Street from Talbert Drive when it pulled into the path of a northbound car driven by Lawrence Falk of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Report Of Shots Fired In Christian County

An investigation into shots fired led to the arrest of an Oak Grove man on Woodbine Street Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Michael Adams got into an altercation with another man and fired his gun several times. Adams reportedly told deputies he fired his gun into the...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Marker#Interstate 24#Traffic Accident#Tennova Healthcare
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash

Deputies have released the names of everyone involved in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van driven by Ashley Oaks of Clarksville was eastbound when it hydroplaned and struck a guardrail ejecting Emily Ratliff and Joyce Vanhoose both of Paintsville out of the back window of the van.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Crash Involving PACS Bus

A woman was injured in a crash at the intersection of South Virginia Street and East 14th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 45-year-old Michael Depp of Hopkinsville was northbound on South Virginia Street when he failed to stop at the traffic light and was struck by an eastbound bus driven by 38-year-old David Stovall of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Four injured in I-24 accident

Four people were injured in a rain-related accident Monday on I-24. Christian County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Noisworthy investigated and determined Ashley Oaks of Clarksville had been headed east near the 75 mile-marker when she hydroplaned and struck a guard rail on the left side of the road. Two passengers,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Crofton woman injured in Tuesday morning accident

A two-vehicle accident involving a Hopkinsvlle Transit bus Tuesday morning at South Virginia and East 14th Street sent a local woman to the hospital for injuries. It happened about 10 a.m. and the report from Hopkinsville police says a witness told officers that 45-year old Michael Depp of Hopkinsville had been headed north on South Virginia when he ran a red light and struck the bus operated by 38-year old David Stovall of Hopkinsville, who reportedly had a green light.
CROFTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
whopam.com

Teen injured in vehicle vs. bicycle crash in Madisonville

A Madisonville teen was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a collision at West McLaughlin and South Main Street. According to the Madisonville Police Department, a 13-year-old was operating a bicycle on West McLaughlin and attempting to cross South Main at the same moment a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Kenneth Caraway of Madisonville was heading south on South Main.
MADISONVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Child Flown To Nashville After Near-Drowning In Trigg County

A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after going underwater at the Linton Recreation Area in Trigg County Thursday afternoon. Trigg County emergency personnel say a 2-year-old went underwater and had to be revived by a family member. The child was then flown to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital from the...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Information sought on four Paducah theft suspects

The Paducah Police Department is requesting the public's help with identifying four theft suspects. The suspects are wanted in connection with three separate thefts from Lowe's on Hinkleville Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 270-444-8550. Information can also be provided anonymously through West Kentucky...
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Tuesday Lafayette Road Wreck

A wreck on Lafayette Road at the intersection of Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 pm a southbound car hit the back of an SUV in front of the car at the intersection. The driver of the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Accused Of Throwing Rock Into Vehicle

A Hopkinsville man was charged after he reportedly damaged a vehicle on Lewis Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Cortez Johnson threw a rock through the window of a vehicle while in an altercation with a woman. Johnson was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal mischief.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Teen hit by truck while crossing the street in Madisonville

A teen was taken to the hospital in Madisonville, Kentucky on Wednesday morning after being hit by a truck while crossing the street on a bicycle, according to police. The Madisonville Police Department says it happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of South Main Street and West McLaughlin Avenue.
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville man allegedly drove drunk with young daughter in the car

George Allen Jones, 40, of Clarksville is facing DUI and child abuse and neglect charges after police said he crashed his Toyota Scion with his seven-year-old daughter in the car. In the affidavit, police said Jones first hit a stop sign on Whitman Aly and then drove through an embankment.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy