Maclin, Smith named to College Football Hall of Fame ballot

The National Football Foundation announced the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot Monday, including two former Missouri players — Jeremy Maclin and Justin Smith.

Maclin broke the NCAA single-season freshman record for all-purpose yards in 2007, totaling 2,776. He found the end zone 16 times, being named a consensus All-American as the only Division I player to score a touchdown in all four all-purpose categories.

Earning All-American honors in 2008, Maclin was also a two-time first-team All-Big 12 honoree, setting all-purpose-yard records in his first two seasons. In 2008, he led the FBS with 202.4 yards per game, breaking Missouri’s record for career all-purpose yards — 5,609. Maclin was also named the Offensive MVP in the 2008 Alamo Bowl.

Smith was the first true freshman to start on Missouri’s defense since 1986. Earning freshman All-American honors, the defensive lineman started all 12 games of the 1998 season.

As a first-team All-American in 2000, Smith was also a two-time first-team All-Big 12 player, leaving Missouri ranked first in sacks with 22½. Now ranking second all-time in the program, Smith is still the all-time leader in tackles for loss for a career (50) and single-season (24 in 2000).

Smith was selected fourth overall in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he led the team in sacks in his first two seasons. He went one to become a two-time first-team All-Pro player and a five-time Pro Bowler with the San Francisco 49ers, ending his 14-year career in after the 2014 season.

Smith now coaches defensive ends at Rock Bridge, where he was hired last month.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be announced early in 2023, with more details to follow this year.

Wallace-Simms signs with Texans

The Houston Texans signed former Missouri guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported. After cutting Carson Green last week, the Texans add depth in Wallace-Simms.

Playing four seasons at Missouri, he earned first-team All-SEC honors from The Associated Press in 2018, the first MU player to do so since Justin Britt — also currently with the Texans — in 2013.

Wallace-Simms went undrafted in 2020, signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars shortly after. He was released prior to signing to the team’s practice squad, where he was rostered for 2020 and 2021.

While elevated for five games in the past two seasons, Wallace-Simms didn’t record a snap.