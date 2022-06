Bon Secours has named Craig Schmidt chief operating officer for the health system’s Hampton Roads market, effective Monday. He will lead the market’s operational projects within its facilities and oversee the growth in the Cincinnati, Ohio-based health system’s operations in Hampton Roads, according to a news release. He most recently served as vice president and chief operating officer of the Jewish Hospital — Mercy Health in Cincinnati, which is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health.

