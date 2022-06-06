Rapper Trouble shot dead in Georgia

Benzino is allegedly finding it hard to let his ex go. The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was engaged to singer Althea Hart and the two share a son, Zino. Their relationship was volatile, with breakups, make-ups, alleged domestic violence incidents, and more. Aside from the VH1 reality series, they also appeared on We TV's Tamar & Vince, and Marriage Boot Camp – the latter of which they tried to work out issues with co-parenting. Benzino has maintained that he still loves Hart and wants their relationship to work, but she's apparently moved on and is in a new relationship to the disdain of Benzino. Things are said to be so bad between the two that Benzino was recently arrested for an altercation involving him, Hart, and her new beau.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO