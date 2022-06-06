ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

Rapper Trouble shot dead in Georgia

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], June 6 (ANI): Atlanta rapper Trouble was shot dead in Georgia over the weekend in what has been stated as a "domestic situation."According to USA Today, the 34-year-old, real name Mariel Semonte Orr, was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound on Sunday at 3:20 a.m. at...

