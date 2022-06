Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released new photos of their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, following the Sussex family’s visit to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee festivities. Lilibet is the spitting image of the Duke of Sussex — including his signature red hair — in the picture taken at her 1st birthday party in the UK over the weekend. The toddler wore a pale blue dress and white hair bow for the celebration, which took place at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, UK, on Saturday. Photographer Misan Harriman also posted a photo of Markle and Lilibet with his wife Camilla Holmstroem...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO