Harrisburg, PA

Gov. Wolf is COVID-19 positive for second time

WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — On Monday evening, Gov. Tom Wolf confirmed that he tested...

www.wgal.com

Berks Weekly

5th annual Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail features Berks County creamery

This summer, Pennsylvanians can beat the heat and get a sweet treat by visiting any of the 30 creameries that make up the 2022 Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail. On Thursday, the Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver, Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Film & Marketing Carrie Fischer Lepore, and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Perrydell Farm and Dairy in York County to sprinkle some summer fun and kick off the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf isolates after testing positive for COVID-19, again

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- On Monday, just after 8:00 p.m., Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced via Twitter he had tested positive for COVID. This is the second time Wolf has tested positive for the virus since December of 2020. According to his announcement Wolf says his symptoms are mild and that he is grateful he […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Group against tolling Pennsylvania bridges rallies at state Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The issue of tolling bridges took center stage at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Wednesday. A group of state senators joined members of the No P3 Bridge Tolling Coalition. The organization is against PennDOT's "Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership" initiative. Under the Wolf administration's plan, the state would...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

State Senators To Rally In Harrisburg To Oppose PennDOT’s Plan To Add Tolls To Girard Point Bridge, 8 Others

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s currently free to cross the Girard Point Bridge in South Philadelphia, and several state senators want it to stay that way. On Wednesday, they will lead a rally at the state capitol to oppose PennDOT’s plan to add tolls to the bridge and eight others in the state. PennDOT introduced the plan as a way to maintain the costly bridges. The tolls would be $1 or $2 per trip. Gov. Tom Wolf supports the plan, but it’s getting major backlash. Earlier this month, a commonwealth judge in Cumberland County issued an injunction to temporarily halt the plan from moving forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Fundraiser for blind and vision impaired held in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — More than 80 people are rappelling 10 stories down a building in Lancaster to raise money for services for the blind and vision impaired. Eye Drop 2022 is underway at the Holiday Inn on East Chestnut Street. The event will run until 4 p.m. Friday. VisionCorps...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Nursing home workers rally over working conditions in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Nursing home workers rallied at the state capitol in Harrisburg on Wednesday afternoon. They're calling for increased staffing levels, fair wages and benefits. The rally is just one of six statewide, and others nationwide on what they are calling a 'Day of Action.'. WGAL News 8's...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

League of Women Voters hosts celebratory event in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania has more women lawmakers and more women in legislative leadership positions than at any point in the state's history. On Tuesday, the League of Women Voters hosted a celebratory event to honor this achievement and recognize two women in leadership roles. WGAL News 8's Amber...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Tour a tiny home in Harrisburg, Lancaster

(WHTM) — A Harrisburg-based nonprofit is showcasing its tiny home model beginning June 9 in both Lancaster and Harrisburg and the public has the opportunity to tour it. The tiny home is built through the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania and is a model of the fifteen homes that will be constructed south of PennDOT’s Riverfront […]
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Poll Watcher Legislation Passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation that would ensure poll watchers can properly safeguard the integrity of PA’s election process. Senate Bill 573 would allow all registered PA voters to be eligible to be a poll watcher. The bill also ensures poll watchers can clearly observe the pre-canvassing and counting of all ballots. This includes having clear line of sight to observe the process within six feet or less. Under the bill, candidates from all political parties could also increase the number of eligible poll watchers at a precinct from two to three watchers. In addition, it would stiffen penalties against any election official who blocks, impedes, or otherwise intimidates a poll watcher while performing their official duties on Election Day. The measure, sponsored by Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams, Cumberland, & York Counties, now moves to the state House for consideration.
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Investigation At Lancaster County School District Completed

LANDISVILLE – Lancaster County’s Hempfield School District has completed its fact-finding portion of an investigation into a drag show event held at the high school on April 25th. It found building administrators were aware of the event and the school’s Gay Sexuality Alliance Club advisors received approval to hold the event. The event was publicized at the high school via Schoology posts to club members and school-wide announcements. There were principals in the building when guests arrived. There was a lack of professional judgment in allowing the guests to continue to the event, as they were dressed inappropriately for a school setting. Some corrective actions include review and enforce adherence to current policies and procedures with tightened internal controls and accountability. Also ensure proper administrator supervision in the building when student extracurricular events and activities are occurring. The district is limited in what it can share publicly about investigations involving students and staff, and cannot share the details of any disciplinary action due to an employee’s right to privacy. You can read the district’s complete statement by clicking on the picture below.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

York homeowners respond to delayed trash pickups

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Neighbors in York County are upset after their trash pickup has been skipped for weeks. “When the wind picks up if the garbage isn’t pushed down enough it’s just blowing down the street or into the yard,” Lisa Chatcavage said. Driving down the quiet neighborhood along Maryland Ave. in York, yards […]
YORK, PA

