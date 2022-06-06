ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Building is heavily damaged due to fire in San Bernardino

Fontana Herald News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA building was damaged due to a fire in San Bernardino on June 6, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. At 6 a.m., crews were dispatched...

Key News Network

1 Killed in 210 Freeway Collision Involving Big Rig and Work Van

San Bernardino, CA: One person was discovered trapped and deceased in a work van after a traffic collision with a big rig on the 210 Freeway early Thursday morning. San Bernardino County Fire Department was dispatched around 12:05 a.m. June 9, to a traffic collision with an individual trapped in vehicle. California Highway Patrol reported the collision involved a big rig and work van on the Eastbound 210 Freeway in San Bernardino, before the Del Rosa exit.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Huge catalytic converter operation results in 28 arrests in several cities, including Fontana

A large-scale, multiple-agency catalytic converter operation resulted in a total of 28 arrests in several cities, including Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On June 8, the Sheriff's Chino Hills Station and investigators from the Department of Motor Vehicles, Vehicle Dismantler Industrial Strike Team (VDIST) coordinated an...
FONTANA, CA
paininthepass.info

Pickup Pulling An SUV On A Trailer Lost Control Crashes Into Another Vehicle On Hwy 138

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pickup truck pulling a trailer that overturned while taking a sharp corner crashed into another vehicle on Highway 138 Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:26pm Thursday June 9, 2022. The collision happened about a mile from Interstate 15 at the sharp turn of the highway on the Hesperia side. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the accident. They located a older bluish Dodge Ram pulling a Ford Expedition on the trailer and a gray Dodge Ram pickup.
PHELAN, CA
onscene.tv

Fast Growing Brush Fire Scorches 95 Acres | Hesperia

06.06.2022 | 5:00 PM | HESPERIA – Firefighters were dispatched for reports of a smoke check in the area of Hwy 173 and Hwy 138. The first unit arrived on scene and reported a brush fire burning on both sides of the highway. A full vegetation fire response was requested with full aircraft on order. The fire quickly grew and was well established on both sides of the highway. Several homes were threatened and at least one structure could be seen that was destroyed. Per SB County Fire, there is a burn victim, however, no information regarding the victim is known. As of now, the fire is holding at approximately 95 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation by San Bernardino County Fire and CalFire arson investigators. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HESPERIA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic backup reported after freeway collision in Cabazon

Crews were working to clear debris from a collision on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Thursday morning and had cleared the roadway by 9:08 a.m. Two traffic lanes were blocked due to the police and fire activity in the freeway's eastbound lanes east of Main Street.  The collision happened at 7:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.  The post Traffic backup reported after freeway collision in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fire erupts at Burrtec Waste facility in Fontana on June 6

A large outdoor fire erupted at the Burrtec Waste facility in Fontana on the night of June 6, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Arriving firefighters found 400-500 large bales of cardboard on fire at the facility in the 13300 block of Napa Street at 7:31 p.m., said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Carjackers arrested while spray-painting stolen vehicle in Apple Valley

Deputies arrested two carjackers after a resident spotted them spray painting the stolen vehicle behind their home.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Ronald Million, 26, and Jonathan Million, 34, carjacked and robbed a man Tuesday afternoon near Deep Creek and Artistic Alley in Apple Valley after the victim gave them a ride. The man suffered minor injuries when the Millions pushed him to the ground. They then drove the victim's silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra to their home. The next morning, deputies responded to a call of people spray-painting a car behind a residence in the 10200 block of Deep Creek Road in Apple Valley.The Sheriff's Department ordered the two out of their homes using the PA system on one of their air units. Both of the suspects were arrested without incident and are both being held on a $250,000 bail each.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
FireEngineering.com

Small Plane Crashes into CA Home; Pilot Seriously Injured

LOS ANGELES — A small plane crashed into a home in Riverside County on Tuesday, seriously injuring the pilot, police said. The crash was reported at 9:35 a.m. near Warren Road and Mustang Way in Hemet, just over a mile south of the Hemet-Ryan Airport. Is Your District Ready...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Crash East of Lake Mathews

A 33-year-old motorist was killed when his vehicle went out of control and slammed into trees alongside a road just east of Lake Mathews, authorities said Wednesday. Marvin Flores of Perris was fatally injured at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday on Gavilan Road, near Multiview Drive, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Pilot of Crashed Plane in Critical Condition, Federal Investigation Underway

The pilot of a single-engine airplane that crashed and burned behind a Hemet home was in critical condition Wednesday, while federal investigators probed into what might have caused the accident. The victim, whose identity has not been released, suffered extensive burn and other injuries when the low-wing aircraft went down...
HEMET, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police make more than 30 arrests during crime sweep in San Bernardino; Fontana P.D. assists with operation

Police made more than 30 felony arrests during a multi-agency crime suppression sweep in San Bernardino on June 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. “The goal of this operation was to assertively push back against the violent criminals wreaking havoc in San Bernardino,” said Darren Goodman, the city’s new police chief. “We achieved that goal.”
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W.

California High Patrol officers responded to the scene of a two vehicle crash on the I-10 freeway heading westbound just after 9 this morning. The incident happened between Bob Hope Drive and Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City, causing some minor traffic back up at the time.  Officers at the scene said a vehicle struck The post CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W. appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Tommy Cervantez Killed in Crash on East Mill Street [San Bernardino, CA]

San Bernardino Traffic Collision Left One Man Dead. According to the police, officers responded to the incident around 11:12 p.m. on E. Mill Street, west of Tippecanoe Avenue. Unfortunately, the responding officials declared Cervantez dead at the scene. Investigators said Cervantez was driving an all-terrain quad vehicle when the crash...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
zachnews.net

Barstow, CA: Authorities arrested several homicide suspects for a May 2022 deadly shooting of a man near Lillian Park.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Pictures: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: The Barstow Police Department announced to the public on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 that authorities have arrested several homicide suspects for a May 2022 deadly shooting of a man near Lillian Park. According to the Barstow Police Department,...
BARSTOW, CA
UPI News

Southern California fire burns 90 acres

June 7 (UPI) -- San Bernardino firefighters were able to slow the forward progress of a wildfire that started Monday near Hesperia, Calif., after one person was injured and the blaze burned through about 90 acres of vegetation, officials said. More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze that burned through...
HESPERIA, CA
foxla.com

2 shot outside club in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Riverside after two people were shot outside a club in downtown Riverside overnight. It happened in an alley outside a club in the 3000 block of Main Street. Police said both people were shot multiple times and taken to local hospitals for...
RIVERSIDE, CA

