A Yucca Valley man was arrested after Sheriff’s deputies say he barricaded himself into a home with two children inside and set the house on fire. A Sheriff’s press release says Tuesday, May 31 at about 7:15 P.M., deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun in the 6400 block Of El Dorado Avenue. When they arrived Angel Castro, 33, barricaded himself inside of a residence with two children, 8 and 5 years old. After about an hour Castro exited the residence and assaulted a deputy while being taken into custody. It was discovered Castro had lit the residence on fire prior to coming out.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO