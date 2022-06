Rapper Kevin Gates is thirsty and he’s letting everyone know. In a freestyle rap called “Super General” the 36-year-old Louisianna native dropped on June 9, he said he desires to have sex with musicians Beyonce, 40, and Nicki Minaj, 39, and model and singer Rubi Rose. “Beyoncé need to let me hit her,” he rapped in one of his verses. Later on, he said, “I want Nicki, she need Kevin / She still playin’ around with Kenneth.” Nicki is married to Kenneth Petty and also has a son with him, who she gave birth to in 2020.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO