Jazz won't rush to hire Quin Snyder's replacement

By Deseret Digital Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — The end of an era pivoted to the beginnings of a new one. After Quin Spent spent nearly 15 minutes reflecting on his eight-year tenure with the Utah Jazz on Monday, the questions quickly turned to CEO Danny Ainge about what's next for the...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.R. Reid steps down at Monmouth

Former UNC basketball forward J.R. Reid is stepping down as an assistant coach at Monmouth, the program announced this week. Reid will not be a part of the 2022-23 staff and will focus on other opportunities outside of basketball. Reid spent the past four seasons at Monmouth as an assistant on King Rice’s staff. Rice also played college basketball at UNC and was teammates with Reid in Chapel Hill. In those four years, Monmouth won 65 games and the 2021 MAAC regular-season title. After a three-year college career, Reid was taken No. 5 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent time with the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as time overseas. Monmouth did not reveal the specific reasons why Reid resigned after his fourth season. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers working out ex-Anthony Davis Pelicans teammate

Anthony Davis has been out of New Orleans for the last three years now, but the Los Angeles Lakers may be bringing the New Orleans back to him. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports that the Lakers held a free-agent workout on Tuesday. Among the players they worked out were Langston Galloway, Kyle Guy, Alize Johnson, DJ Wilson, and Louis King.
Larry Brown Sports

Dwyane Wade could bring in familiar face to coach Jazz?

Dwyane Wade could be putting his handprints all over the Utah Jazz head coaching search. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Jazz have requested permission from the Miami Heat to interview assistant coach Chris Quinn. The 38-year-old Quinn has been an assistant on Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra’s staff for the last eight seasons.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC commit GG Jackson has big game for USA Basketball

The U18 USA Basketball men’s team is in the middle of the FIBA Americas Championship in Mexico and moved to 2-0 following another win on Tuesday night. In a 123-41 victory over Ecuador, UNC basketball commit GG Jackson had a big game to help lead Team USA to a win. After coming off of the bench in the opener, Jackson started in game two and he poured in 20 points on 8-of-10 from the field and added 12 rebounds in 17 minutes. He also had four assists, two blocks, two steals and zero turnovers. This comes on the heels of an eight-point and four-rebound...
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Reveals More Big Names Interviewing With The Jazz

The future for the Utah Jazz is a little murky right now. Just days ago, it was revealed that Quin Snyder was stepping down as head coach for the Western Conference squad, leaving a huge void for the team’s front office to fill. Snyder has been a huge part...
Larry Brown Sports

Jayson Tatum throws some shade at Lakers

Jayson Tatum will never stop reminding the Los Angeles Lakers that he was the one who got away. The Boston Celtics star spoke with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Elizabeth Merrill in a feature that ran this week. Tatum, who grew up a Lakers fan, touched on the 2017 NBA Draft and got in some shade at the Lakers for passing on him.
The Spun

Report: 6 Coaches Named To Interview With Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are in the midst of a full-blown head coaching search following the unexpected departure of Quin Snyder earlier this week. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the organization is set to interview six head coaching candidates: Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Celtics assistant Will Hardy, Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla, Jazz assistant Alex Jensen and former Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts.
Yardbarker

Report: Jazz Have Engaged in Rudy Gobert Trade Talks 'With Various Teams'

The Utah Jazz are on the brink of undergoing a sea change. In the wake of Quin Snyder's resignation, the Jazz are on the hunt for a new head coach. Undoubtedly, the candidates the Jazz interview for their head-coaching vacancy will want clarity on the future of the team's All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. While the early indications is that it would take more than a king's ransom to pry Mitchell off of Utah's hands, Gobert could be a different story.
Larry Brown Sports

1 top NBA trade target appears to be off the market

Call asking about one popular NBA trade candidate this offseason, and you may now be getting hung up on. Veteran basketball reporter Marc Stein said this week on his podcast that Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner is expected to remain with the team through the summer. Stein does add however that interested teams still have not gotten discouraged in their respective pursuits of Turner.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Western Conference team willing to trade lottery pick

One Western Conference team is the subject of an intriguing rumor with the NBA Draft looming in less than a month. The Sacramento Kings could be willing to trade the No. 4 pick in the draft under the right circumstances, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. The Kings are seeking a “win-now” player, either in the draft or via trade, and would be willing to move down or even out of the draft completely if it got them what they wanted.
