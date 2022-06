There’s still time for people to vote on their way home. And yet in elections gone by that number of voters has actually been the total number. This means that a city council candidate can and often has been elected with just 10,000 or 11,000 votes, not even 10% of the electorate. It’s kind of depressing when I come to think about it in those terms. And it’s probably not much different in most of the rest of Los Angeles City.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO