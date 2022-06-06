ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New LAUSD Superintendent Doesn’t Want The Homeless Near His Schools

citywatchla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLibraries may also be added the protected sites. ”Sleeping, lying, or storing property with 500 feet of a school or day care center” will be prohibited by an amendment to L A Municipal Code section 41.18, the controversial homeless strategy ordinance that the council passed ten months ago....

citywatchla.com

Comments / 2

knock-la.com

Hillside Villa Tenants Win Eminent Domain

Tenants of Hillside Villa apartments filled City Hall with celebratory cheers on May 27 after City Council unanimously agreed to protect the tenants’ housing by employing eminent domain to purchase their building. Dozens of tenants took the stand to share stories of living in the Chinatown apartment building for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Valley Alliance of Neighborhood Councils,

We are very pleased to have three senior representatives of the LA Fire Department, led by the Valley Bureau Commander Trevor Richmond, who will present the LAFD Strategic Plan for 2022-2025. They will be available to answer some of your questions about fire protection and public safety. We have a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

Bonin wants homeless encampments near libraries; Says laws against encampments “don’t work”.

Proposal Introduced Regarding Camping Near L.A Libraries. (Los Angeles, CA) — A city councilman for Los Angeles is proposing a ban on camping near city libraries. KTLA reports Joe Buscaino wants those areas cleared after a homeless tent caught fire next to the Venice Library last week. It comes as a law was passed recently that prohibits camping within 500 feet of a school or daycare in L.A. However, councilman Mike Bonin is giving pushback to the idea saying creating laws against “encampments doesn’t work.” Bonin represents the district were the Venice Library is located.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Burbank community fighting back as gun store opens near elementary school

As the 14th gun store opens in Burbank, a local community has gathered to protest the store's location -- just blocks from an elementary school. On Tuesday evening, a large group of those protestors met on the steps of Burbank's City Hall hoping to catch the attention of their City Council.They're fighting to  curb the number of stores in the area -- now the second highest per capita in the nation, with one gun store per 13,000 residents."There's a gun store in Burbank for every two-and-a-half Starbucks," said Aimee Powers, one of the many residents in attendance and speaking out against...
BURBANK, CA
citywatchla.com

Everyone Got A Ballot But Few Showed Up

There’s still time for people to vote on their way home. And yet in elections gone by that number of voters has actually been the total number. This means that a city council candidate can and often has been elected with just 10,000 or 11,000 votes, not even 10% of the electorate. It’s kind of depressing when I come to think about it in those terms. And it’s probably not much different in most of the rest of Los Angeles City.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Streets closed in downtown LA as protesters near Convention Center

LOS ANGELES - Several street closures are in effect for parts of downtown LA as protesters gather near the Convention Center. According to LAPD, a group of protesters were marching northbound on Olive near Pico Blvd. around 6 p.m. and along Figueroa and Pico. Rolling street closures and traffic delays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

California mortgage relief: Property tax relief offered for eligible homeowners

LOS ANGELES - As families across California continue to bounce back financially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, help may be on the way for eligible homeowners. Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox's office published a press release on Friday afternoon reminding Californians to consider looking into the state's mortgage relief program, which provides assistance to eligible homeowners who fell behind on their housing payments due to the pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

LA Deputy DA warns Gascón: 'You're next'

LOS ANGELES - San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. Closer to home, the campaign to recall Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
gardenavalleynews.org

Ground is broken on Crenshaw apartment complex

On Thursday, May 19, a groundbreaking ceremony took place at 12850 Crenshaw Blvd. for a 265-unit apartment complex. It’s located near the headquarters of Space X and Ring. The 265 units will be both one and two bedrooms, and will range in size from 510 to 1,197 square feet. There will be parking for 250 vehicles. The developers are Cityview and Stockbridge, and Cityview CEO Sean Burton said in a statement: “Major global tech, aerospace, automotive and ecommerce corporations are relocating to this South Bay community, making it a perfect time for Cityview and Stockbridge to execute on our shared vision for bringing new jobs and building much needed, quality market-rate workforce housing to this undersupplied market. We are both eager to be part of the revitalization efforts taking place in this region and provide increased sustainable living options to our residents.” Burton, Mayor Tasha Cerda and Council Member Art Kaskanian spoke at the event, with the Mayor saying, “With so many new employers coming to the South Bay neighborhood, South Bay X is an essential and welcome addition to our community that will ensure continued economic growth for the City of Gardena. We’re grateful for Cityview’s expertise in sustainable multifamily development and knowledge of the surrounding area as our community grows. We look forward to continued collaboration with this highly experienced team as we bring to life our shared vision of quality sustainable housing in this high-growth, transit-oriented neighborhood.” A time capsule will be placed in the foundations that includes the May 19, 2022 edition of the Gardena Valley News, plus the LA Times from the same day, a drill team pom pom and a band drumstick from Gardena High School, and a letter to the community’s future residents from Cityview.
GARDENA, CA
citywatchla.com

Voters in LA and SF Voice Their Disgust

Right-wing media are screaming that the overwhelming recall of San Francisco’s uber-progressive district attorney, Chesa Boudin, and businessman Rick Caruso’s top finish in a field of 12 candidates for mayor bodes well for a Republican comeback in this deep blue state. That’s not going to happen. However,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
todaynationnews.com

California Lifeguard Salary $500,000

The $97.5 billion surplus exceeds the entire budget of nearly every other state, and California officials apparently haven’t spent much time on sharpening pencils trying to cut unnecessary spending items. Local governments are also doing surprisingly well, with Los Angeles County recently passing a $38.5 billion plan. As a...
knock-la.com

LAUSD Principal Fosters Misconduct and Retaliation, Say Students and Staff

Multiple teachers working under Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Middle School principal Gilberto Samuel report being subjected to or observing sexual harassment, homophobic discrimination, and retaliation. Others say Samuel protects those loyal to him, endangering children in the process. Students report Samuel overseeing a campus that fosters a hostile culture and unfairly targets Black and Brown children.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Highly-ranked Lennox Academy has 100% minority enrollment, 97% average graduation rate

A charter high school in Lennox is making headlines, ranking as one of the top schools in Los Angeles, California, and across the country.Lennox Mathematics, Science, and Technology Academy's student enrollment is 100% minorities. But the school has a 97% average graduation rate, and is ranked seventh in Los Angeles, 19th across California, and 21st out of 21,000 U.S. high schools.The school's motto is "Familia Ganas Y Orgullo," which translates to "Family, Desire and Pride." It''s a motto that resonates strongly with students like sophomore Cecilia Alfaro."You actually feel that when you come here. All the teachers know your names,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Mexican footbridge collapses during inaugural walk by mayor

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The mayor of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca was proudly inaugurating a footbridge over a scenic stream Tuesday when the span collapsed, sending him and about two dozen other people plunging into a gully. The hanging bridge made of wooden boards and metal chains had recently...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Free drive-thru grocery distribution in Lake LA June 15

LAKE LOS ANGELES — A free drive-thru grocery distribution event will be hosted by Los Angeles County next week at Stephen Sorensen Park, at 16801 East Avenue P in Lake Los Angeles. Groceries will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, in the park’s parking lot.
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA

