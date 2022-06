HURRICANE — Four teens were taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after the truck they were riding in veered off state Route 7 and rolled down an embankment. The Utah Highway Patrol, along with Hurricane City Police and Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, responded to reports of the rollover around 6:25 p.m. They found three of the teens had been ejected from the truck as it rolled while the fourth, the driver, remained in place due to her wearing a seat belt, UHP Trooper Grant Hintze said at the scene.

HURRICANE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO