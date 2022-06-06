ACC Honors 818 Graduates at First In-Person Commencement in Two Years
(June 6, 2022) – Alamance Community College held its first in-person commencement exercises in two years on June 3, providing 818 graduates of curriculum and GED/Adult High School programs the opportunity to celebrate with family and friends at the ceremony held on the Elon University campus. Due to...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Kimberly Jones of Chapel Hill High was named the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Teacher of the Year at its annual Recognition Reception on Monday. Jones is an English teacher with 16 years of experience. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s...
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - He says he’s an example of God using ordinary people to do extraordinary things. Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, the president of Livingstone College in Salisbury, is retiring this month, but not without his mark on the historic HBCU. Ask Dr. Jenkins to tell you about...
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A select group of students in the Piedmont Triad will spend next week exploring service-based and leadership opportunities throughout the area. The program is called The Youth Leadership Academy and it’s made possible through a partnership between High Point Police and High Point University.
Raleigh, N.C. — Two and a half years of teaching was enough for Gabe DeCaro. He loved tutoring when he was younger and thought he wanted to be a teacher. But two and a half years as a high school science teacher in Wake County — a time period that included more than a year of remote learning for his students — wore him down.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — In her last event with the Class of 2022, Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras celebrated the valedictorians and salutatorians of each high school. It was part of a special luncheon event for the students and their families. Ashley Bowman is the salutatorian at Andrews...
HIGH POINT — Former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin will serve as the founding dean of High Point University’s new School of Law, the university announced Tuesday. Martin most recently served as dean and professor of law at Regent University School of Law in Virginia. “Chief...
Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Board of Education on June 6, 2022, approved two new district leaders. Dr. Kelly Batten was named the new Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources. Dr. Batten is currently the Executive Director for High Schools and Career and Technical Education. He has served in this role since 2012 and has 26 years in public education. Dr. Batten also has experience as a High School Principal with the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools System and as Assistant Principal for Instruction and teacher with the Wake County Public School System. Recently, Dr. Batten completed the North Carolina Aspiring Superintendents Program and has previously been recognized as an ACT K-12 Champion, NCASA Administrator of the Year, NC Principal Fellows, and NC Teaching Fellows.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan addressed COVID-19 concerns during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Councilwoman Sharon Hightower also spoke about her recent battle with COVID-19. The conversation in Greensboro comes a day after Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued a recommendation for people to wear masks indoors. As of June 6, there are […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman sentenced in Greensboro last week to more than 4 years in federal prison for stealing drugs from a Winston-Salem hospital is at the core of record fines against two hospitals in Southern Virginia. Emilee Kathryn Poteat, 32, of Danville, Virginia, a contract nurse for Novant Health in Winston-Salem, was […]
RALEIGH — The 95th annual North Carolina Debutante Ball was held June 4 at Carolina Country Club in Raleigh. The event, sponsored by the Terpsichorean Club, was delayed due to COVID restrictions that prevented large gatherings during 2020 and 2021. The Ball is traditionally held in early September. The 2022 Ball will return to that traditional date.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism. Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs. Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House, a large church with […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Children's Museum is starting its summer programming with pride as the focus. About 26 % of LGBTQ adults in North Carolina are raising children, according to the Movement Advancement Project. Knowing family structures can vary, the museum has three daily activities for the month...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the Guilford County Animal Shelter moving to a new location. A two-week "quarantine intake" is in place after a parvovirus was found at the Guilford County Animal Services, according to animal service officials. The shelter...
GREENSBORO — Three-and-a-half years after Kieffer | Starlite sign company purchased Burton Signs of Mount Airy — and less than a year after announcing an expansion at the local plant — Kieffer | Starlite has opted to sell the facility as part of a company-wide, multi-month reorganization.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) — On yearbook day at Meadowlark Middle School, you can almost see the excitement in the air. You can definitely see it on the faces of the students. That excitement is exactly what the new yearbook advisors, 7th-grade teachers Katie Gioello and Katye Welborn, wanted to see. “We are such a good team […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson is at it again – using a speech at a church to make incendiary remarks. This time Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, in remarks at a church in Charlotte targeted a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs, WRAL-TV in Raleigh has reported. Robinson, […]
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — With recent gun violence in surrounding neighborhoods and mass shootings happening across the country, one small church in High Point is being proactive in keeping themselves safe. Guilford County sheriff Danny Rogers visited Baldwin’s Chapel Seventh-Day Adventist church to help members of the congregation prepare for a possible active shooter situation. Rogers brought […]
GREENSBORO, NC — The Greensboro Science Center is revealing details of two projects “designed to position Greensboro at the forefront of science-based tourism in North Carolina.” According to a release, city leaders have agreed to allocate $20 million of the upcoming $70 million Greensboro Parks and Recreation Bond for what the Greensboro Science Center is […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Storm Prediction Center has the entire state under a marginal risk (Level 1) for severe weather with the chance for storms developing ahead of a cold front crossing late Wednesday/Thursday morning. The best chance for strong to severe storms will be after 2 pm on...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines put on new pressure to voluntarily mask up. Joines issued a statement Monday, urging the public to wear face masks indoors. “Our community is experiencing a rise in the number of positive COVID cases. Our current daily case count is over 140 per day. As you may […]
