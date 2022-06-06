ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

ACC Honors 818 Graduates at First In-Person Commencement in Two Years

alamancecc.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(June 6, 2022) – Alamance Community College held its first in-person commencement exercises in two years on June 3, providing 818 graduates of curriculum and GED/Adult High School programs the opportunity to celebrate with family and friends at the ceremony held on the Elon University campus. Due to...

www.alamancecc.edu

