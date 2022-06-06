Nonprofit calls for help in relocating Valley veteran

Port of Corpus Christi Executive Director Sean Strawbridge is leading a concerted political campaign to take out Corpus Christi City Council members and all he needs to win is one seat, to control a majority of the City Council votes. Strawbridge is in the position to demand political contributions from Port outside lawyers, lobbyists, contractors and industry. Crónica readers are reporting that Port Director Sean Strawbridge has enlisted Port Commissioners Rajan Ahuja, David Engle, Catherine Hilliard, Bryan Gulley, Charlie Zahn, and former Port Commissioners to oust City Council members and reelect Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales. Who are the primary City Council targets? Council members Roland Barrera, Billy Lerma, and Greg Smith. The reelectons of the three City Council members could be in serious jeopardy.

