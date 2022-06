Louisiana State Police Share Warning About Mississippi Officer-Involved Shooting Suspect. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is alerting the public that a dangerous suspect is believed to be in the area of Interstate 59 and Interstate 20 on June 9, 2022, at approximately 9:25 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police and Mississippi Highway Patrol. Dante Marquez Bender is wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting that occurred on June 9, 2022, at approximately 5:36 p.m. in Meridian, Lauderdale County. If you see Dante Marquez Bender or notice any suspicious activity, please take immediate precautions and call 911.

