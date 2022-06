OLEY — The name may have changed, but the mission remains the same — to relieve a local family of the stress of worrying about the condition of their roof. Mast Roofing & Construction Inc. is currently accepting nominations for its tenth annual roof give-away program — Project Peace of Mind. It is a new name for a program Mast Roofing has implemented since 2013, previously known as No Roof Left Behind.

OLEY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO