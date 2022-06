In a way, both the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers had “gap years” in the 2021-22 NBA season. The Nuggets knew they’d be in roughly that position heading into the season. Jamal Murray started the year on the sidelines. When Michael Porter Jr. joined him shortly after, it became obvious that this team wouldn’t go far in 2021-22.

