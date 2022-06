Even with wireless mice and keyboards and cable ties, our desks can still turn easily into a mess of cables. USB-C promises to help clean things up by giving you just one cable to charge all of your tech. With the right setup, you can even use a USB-C cable to charge a laptop and plug it into a monitor. Who needs HDMI or DisplayPort when one cable makes everything so easy? Here’s the thing: Not every monitor with a USB-C port will get the job done. You need the right laptop and the right monitor. In this piece, we’ll lay out everything you need to know about choosing the best USB-C monitors, including our top picks.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 HOUR AGO