Raleigh, NC

N.C. Soccer Coaches Association releases all-state team for girls soccer

By Nick Stevens, HighSchoolOT managing editor
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. Soccer Coaches Association released its all-state teams for the 2022 girls soccer season on Monday, two days after the N.C. High School Athletic Association state championships wrapped up. NCSCA all-state teams are separated into five different divisions — 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A, and...

