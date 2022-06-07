ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ted Lasso Being Written to End Its Run After Season 3

By Oscar Gonzalez
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV Plus hit show Ted Lasso is being written to wrap up its championship run after the third season, writer and series star Brett Goldstein said in an interview with the Sunday...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video

Whether you're partial to demons or something more gory, there are plenty of spooky scenes to be seen over on Prime Video. Wait until nightfall, dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough, that is. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's...
MOVIES
CNET

Find Out Where Any Movie or TV Show Is Streaming in 30 Seconds

Confession time: I subscribe to way too many steaming services. Disney Plus (it had a multiyear deal!), HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, even BritBox. The good part is, my family and I can watch almost anything we want, when we want. The bad part (other than the bills): How do we even find what we're looking for?
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Netflix's Biggest Shows and Movies Ever, Ranked (According to Netflix)

Netflix, for years, was notoriously tight-lipped about its viewership. But after a few years of dropping stats for some of its programming each quarter, Netflix launched a website in mid-November posting charts of its most popular shows and movies from the past week, as well as a global ranking of its all-time most watched titles.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Comedy Series#Apple Tv Plus#The Sunday Times#Variety
CNET

Who Is Black Adam, and What Should You Know Before the Upcoming Movie?

It's hard to keep all the comic book heroes and villains straight. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars as Black Adam in a new DC Comics feature film coming out from Warner Bros. on Oct. 21, but even loyal comics readers may have no idea who this character is. A new trailer for the film was released on June 8. Here's a look at this intriguing character and his past.
MOVIES
CNET

Best Live TV Streaming Service for Cord-Cutters in 2022

If you've been thinking of cutting the cable cord to save some money, now is a great time to do so, thanks to the rise in live TV streaming services. These cancel-anytime live TV bundles mean you don't have to give up the things you like about cable: familiar channels, local/national news and live sports. All you need is an inexpensive streaming device before you can say goodbye to frustrating cable boxes.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

'Ms. Marvel' Release Schedule: When Is Episode 2 Available on Disney Plus?

Life is shaping up to get "cosmic" for Kamala Khan, a Muslim American high school student from Jersey City. Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) made her Disney Plus series debut on June 8, played by TV newcomer Iman Vellani. Khan is a Captain Marvel mega-fan who eventually gains superpowers of her own. The first reviews of Ms. Marvel went up on Wednesday. As of this writing, Ms. Marvel sits at a score of 77 on CNET sister site Metacritic.
CNET

Obi-Wan Kenobi Is So, So Bad At Disguises

For a guy who spends his working life sneaking into heavily-guarded enemy strongholds, Obi-Wan Kenobi is truly, truly terrible at disguises. Disney Plus miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi, streaming every Wednesday until June 22, opens with the beaten and broken former Jedi Knight in hiding. He's failed his protege, lost his closest friends, and was unable to save the society to which he dedicated himself. Now the evil Empire has taken over, and all he can do is eke out a craven existence of menial labor for scraps amid the dunes of a barren planet.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNET

HBO Max: The 29 Best Movies to Watch

If you're new to HBO Max, or you haven't explored the service's library in awhile, now's a good time to check it out. Starting at $10 a month, you get access to everything HBO has to offer, which includes several movies that were recently showing in theaters. And as with all streaming services, the library of great movies is changing all the time. We keep track of everything that's coming to HBO Max each week, as well as some of the service's standout originals, which you can check out below. And if you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers tons of art house classics from the prestigious Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
CNET

Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Drops Final Trailer with a Different Vibe

The creepy first trailer for Jordan Peele's new sci-fi horror film Nope didn't give much away back in February, leaving the plot details to the imagination. But the more comedy-filled final trailer for Nope dropped Thursday, and it gives viewers a comprehensive look into what terrific mayhem Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya's characters will confront in the summer blockbuster.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ray Romano and Laurie Metcalf in ‘Somewhere in Queens’: Film Review | Tribeca 2022

Versailles Palace — not the historic residence near Paris — is one of those places. You know, a bedazzled hall for rent for the celebration of weddings, confirmations and whatever rite of passage requires dinner and a DJ. For the Italian American New Yorkers in Somewhere in Queens, it’s not just a venue but a way of life, both a necessary communal stomping ground and an affectionate running joke. As its title suggests, the movie embraces generic types, but smart writing, unforced direction and a superb cast give the sentimental-but-not-gushy comic drama the messy specifics and narrative friction to lift...
MOVIES
CNET

Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria Is a Survival Adventure

Lord of the Rings fans will be able to explore Middle-earth's dwarven mines next spring, when survival crafting game Return to Moria launches on PC via the Epic Games Store. This original adventure sees you and your buddies leading a company of dwarves tasked with reclaiming the lost spoils of the creepy dark mines, as revealed in the first trailer during Summer Game Fest's Epic Games Summer Showcase on Friday.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy