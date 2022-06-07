Ted Lasso Being Written to End Its Run After Season 3

If you're new to HBO Max, or you haven't explored the service's library in awhile, now's a good time to check it out. Starting at $10 a month, you get access to everything HBO has to offer, which includes several movies that were recently showing in theaters. And as with all streaming services, the library of great movies is changing all the time. We keep track of everything that's coming to HBO Max each week, as well as some of the service's standout originals, which you can check out below. And if you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers tons of art house classics from the prestigious Criterion Collection.

