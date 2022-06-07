'This is what we see every day.' Yonkers residents fed up over continuous gun violence

Another incident involving gun violence in broad daylight has Yonkers residents fearful and fed up as the nation reels recent tragedies.

Police say they are still investigating a report of gunfire in the Ludlow section of the city Saturday afternoon.

Residents say shots rang out around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex which has been the site of several acts of gun violence over the last few years.

"This is what we see every day on the news, everywhere we go," said resident Miguel Collado.

This time, the gun violence epidemic hits close to home.

In May 2016, a man was shot standing outside of the complex. Two-and-a-half years ago, a 12-year-old was shot in the neck by a stray bullet.

And just this past April, police investigated a "shots fired" incident where no one was hurt.

Yonkers mother Doshia Nichols and many in the neighborhood says they have had enough.

"You'll see it get flooded with all the young kids and adolescents that you know, don't act right," Nichols says.

Yonkers police continue to crack down on guns, particularly among young people. But residents say more must be done.

"If you're not a military person, don't carry a gun," Collado says.

No one was injured over the weekend. But without something changing, residents worry the next incident could end differently.

Police say they're still looking for the people involved, and no arrests have been made.

