LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley, faces misdemeanor criminal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Kelley was arrested by the FBI Thursday at his home in Allendale in western Michigan. He is scheduled to appear Thursday at the U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids.

