Federal court rejects Louisiana congressional map

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was originally published on the Louisiana Illuminator. A federal judge has struck down Louisiana’s congressional redistricting map that state lawmakers adopted earlier this year. In a ruling issued Monday, Judge Shelly Dick found the Legislature limited representation...

brproud.com

WATCH: DOJ opens civil investigation into the Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is opening a pattern or practice civil investigation into the Louisiana State Police (LSP), marking the fifth pattern investigation under the Biden Administration. This investigation is to determine if LSP engages in a pattern or practice of violation of the constitution or federal law.
kadn.com

Affordable High-Speed Internet For Louisiana

Louisiana (KADN) -It's almost impossible for a business or families to operate in today's time without a strong and reliable internet connection. High-speed internet remains out of reach for millions of Americans. The U.S. Department of Treasury announced that Louisiana would be among the first four states to be approved to receive money to increase access to affordable, high-speed internet.
Highway 98.9

Louisiana’s Economy is One of the Nation’s Absolute Worst

Just how bad do things have to be financially for a state to have the absolute worst economy in the entire country?. Thankfully, we wouldn't know here in Louisiana. But, we certainly know what it's like to have the third worst economy in the United States. I can hear the cheering now, "We're NOT Number One. We're NOT Number One."
KTBS

Louisiana to receive $176.7M through American Rescue Plan to increase access to affordable, high-speed internet

BATON ROUGE, La. — Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the first group of plans approved under the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF), which includes Louisiana's. The CPF provides $10 billion to states, territories, freely associated states, and Tribal governments to fund critical capital projects that enable work, education, and health monitoring in response to the public health emergency. A key priority of the program is to make funding available for reliable, affordable broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects. In addition to the $10 billion provided by the CPF, many governments are using a portion of their State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) toward meeting the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of connecting every American household to affordable, reliable high-speed internet. Through these two programs, the American Rescue Plan is supplying among the first large waves of federal broadband funding under the Biden-Harris Administration and laying the groundwork for future funding provided in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
wrkf.org

California primary results: Gov. Newsom wins, billionaire Caruso faces Rep. Bass in LA mayor's race

In California’s primary election, Gov. Gavin Newsom breezed into an easy win. San Francisco’s district attorney sunk in a recall vote. With control of the U.S. House in the balance, a couple of California congressional seats are key. And the race toward the November general election is on for mayor of Los Angeles as billionaire developer Rick Caruso faces Rep. Karen Bass.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Faces up to 10 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Theft of More than $40,000 in Social Security Funds

Louisiana Man Faces up to 10 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Theft of More than $40,000 in Social Security Funds. Louisiana – On June 8, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that John Edward Jones, age 42, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
kadn.com

New Law Attempts To Stop Catalytic Converter Theft

Louisiana (KADN) - Governor John Bel Edwards has successfully signed a bill that attempts to curb the state's rising number of catalytic converter thefts throughout Louisiana. Catalytic converter thefts are happening nearly every day in communities. Louisiana lawmakers believe the new penalties of jail time will hold more thieves accountable, and a decrease will be seen statewide.
KPLC TV

Roadside crabbing now requires a license in Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is sportsman’s paradise and many people take advantage of crabbing along the water ways, but now, there are new rules for those who do roadside crabbing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ new guidelines now require a license for roadside crabbing.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Insurance Agent Arrested for Fraud After Allegedly Accepting Premiums and not Securing Policies

Louisiana Insurance Agent Arrested for Fraud After Allegedly Accepting Premiums and not Securing Policies. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 8, 2022, that the LSP Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft (IFAT) Unit received a criminal complaint from the Louisiana Department of Insurance in January 2022. (DOI). Trampus Wagoner, 47, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was accused of engaging in fraudulent activities by accepting insurance premiums from customers without securing insurance policies on their behalf, according to the complaint. According to a State Police investigation, Wagoner accepted premiums from numerous customers but never obtained insurance policies on their behalf. Victims were defrauded of more than $39,000 as a result of Wagoner’s actions.
