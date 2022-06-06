ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

INSIDER OFFERS UPDATE ON NAZEM KADRI'S INJURY

markerzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer Darren Dreger, Nazem Kadri had successful surgery to repair an injured thumb following the hit...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

KEVIN WEEKES ON WHAT EVANDER KANE WANTS TO STAY IN EDMONTON, WHAT HE'LL TAKE ELSEWHERE

Despite the Edmonton Oilers recent sweep at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final, there's no question Evander Kane had a positive impact during his short time with the team. In 43 games with the Oilers in 2021-22, Kane notched 39 points (22G, 17A), and added another 17 points (13G, 4A) in 15 playoff games. Not only that, but Kane managed to keep a low profile after having his contract terminated by the San Jose Sharks and signing with Edmonton, something he's had a major problem doing throughout his career. There's no question Edmonton GM Ken Holland would like to keep Kane (he said as much himself), but it will reportedly come with the hefty price.
NHL
markerzone.com

OIL KINGS' BRENDAN KUNY STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER HIT FROM THUNDERBIRDS' TYREL BAUER (VIDEO)

Some scary moments from the WHL's championship series Wednesday night. Just over five minutes into the first period of game four, Brendan Kuny of the Edmonton Oil Kings took a huge hit from Tyrel Bauer of the Seattle Thunderbirds. Kuny would lay motionless on the ice for several minutes before finally being stretchered off. The first video below shows just the hit. The second shows the hit and the entire aftermath, including Kuny being taken off the ice on a stretcher.
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

OILERS PLACE GOALTENDER ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

The Edmonton Oilers have made it official after reports circulated on Saturday of a waiver placement. They've announced that goaltender Ilya Konovalov has been placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination. As mentioned, reports circulated out of Russia over the weekend that the Oilers were going to...
NHL
markerzone.com

EVANDER KANE COULD BE ON HIS WAY BACK TO SAN JOSE

After the Edmonton Oilers were eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche in four games, Evander Kane's mind has shifted from the playoffs to his battle with the San Jose Sharks. Kane and the NHLPA filed a grievance over the termination of his previous contract, and one hearing has already taken place. There will be another hearing soon, and if Kane wins the grievance, the Sharks will be required to pay a good remainder of Kane's salary. Along with this, Kane would technically be the property of the San Jose Sharks once again.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
markerzone.com

THE INTERNET IS GIVING IT TO JACOB TROUBA AFTER FAILED DECAPITATION ATTEMPT ON ONDREJ PALAT

Jacob Trouba has a history of administering huge hits & has injured more than one opponent in his conquest to become the NHL's most feared defenseman. His work has garnered attention from fans league-wide, and league officials have been put on notice. The long-term effects of head injuries & CTE is well-documented, and the NHL needs to prevent such injuries from befalling its players i.e. its assets.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

DAVID PASTRNAK'S AGENT COMMENTS ON RUMOURS OF RIFT BETWEEN HIS CLIENT AND BRUINS' GM DON SWEENEY

With the Boston Bruins firing coach Bruce Cassidy this week, rumours have been circulating that some players are unhappy with the way things are going in Beantown. First, Patrice Bergeron flatly denied rumours that he had a hand in Cassidy being fired. Then, Fluto Shinzawa, who covers the Bruins for The Athletic, quoted a source he said was close to star David Pastrnak as saying Pastrnak was unhappy with how general manager Don Sweeney handled the departures of Torey Krug in 2020 and David Krecji in 2021, and would not re-sign with the team in 2022-23 if Sweeney remained. That would leave Boston to decide whether to trade away a core piece of the team or let him walk as a free agent.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Darren Dreger
Person
Evander Kane
markerzone.com

LAFRENIERE DROPS GLOVES WITH STAMKOS

After the final buzzer in Game 5, the Rangers and Lightning got into a spirited scrum. This led to significant fisticuffs between two former first overall picks (Stamkos - 2008, Lafreniere - 2020). Lightning captain Steven Stamkos (6'0" 193 lbs) and Rangers youngster Alexis Lafreniere (6'2" 196 lbs) squared off.
NHL
markerzone.com

OSKAR SUNDQVIST REVEALS MARCUS FOLIGNO STUCK UP FOR HIM AND FOUGHT TOM WILSON AFTER DIRTY HIT

St. Louis Blues forward Oscar Sundqvist missed a lengthy period of time after taking a dirty, blindside hit to the head from Tom Wilson in a game versus Washington a few seasons ago. Wilson came screaming across the middle of the ice and crushed Sundqvist with a shoulder right to his head. Sundqvist appeared on the Cam & Strick Podcast and recalled an interesting pattern of events that followed the hit.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

DESPITE TWO STRAIGHT LOSSES, GALLANT SAYS SHESTERKIN HAS BEEN BETTER THAN VASILEVSKIY

We knew the Eastern Conference Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers would be a battle between goaltenders Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin. So far, it has not disappointed. After two losses in Madison Square Garden, the Bolts have won two straight games at home to tie the series at two games each. Vasilevkiy was fantastic Tuesday night, stopping 34 of 35 shots he faced. Still, Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant believes his netminder has been better.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

RED WINGS SIGN 6-FOOT-8 PROSPECT ELMER SODERBLOM TO ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

The Detroit Red Wings announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with 6'8 prospect Elmer Soderblom. Soderblom, 20, was selected in the sixth round (159th overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The Goteborg (Sweden) native spent the 2021-22 season in the SHL with...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com

BOLTS WIN GAME 4, TIE SERIES 2-2 AGAINST THE RANGERS

Tampa Bay did not wait long to get on the board in Game 4. Defenseman Zach Bogosian made an unreal move to the net and Pat Maroon scooped up the rebound. The Bolts led the Rangers 1-0 after the first period. Nikita Kucherov's line was driving play for much of...
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

BRUINS' GM ALLEGEDLY PUSHED TO RETAIN CASSIDY BUT WAS OVERRULED BY CAM NEELY

The story of the week has been Bruce Cassidy's impromptu dismissal from the Boston Bruins. After 5 fairly successful, albeit not totally successful, seasons as Bruins' head coach, Cassidy is now seeking alternative employment plans. Much has been said about GM Don Sweeney & President Cam Neely & their performance as of late. Dating back to the 2015 draft, they do have quite a bit to answer for, no question.
markerzone.com

PETER DEBOER SIGNING IMMINENT PER INSIDER ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN

On the Jeff Marek Show, Elliotte Friedman reports that Peter Deboer, barring any major shifts, will land a head coaching gig sooner than later. He claims the Dallas Stars will tap him as their next head coach, weeks after declaring Rick Bowness won't return behind their bench:. Deboer would be...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

KEN HOLLAND DURING EXIT INTERVIEW: I CAN'T KEEP THIS TEAM TOGETHER

The Oilers face yet another disappointing season's end & another summer's worth of questions facing management. After their sweep at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche, there leaves much to be desired while the Oilers employ two of the NHL's very best skaters, Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl. That window, however, will not last forever, so the impetus lies heavily on GM Ken Holland to perform the necessary surgery to solve his team's postseason problems. Judging by his candid exit interview, he & his staff have a solid grip on what needs to be done to reach the next level.
NHL
markerzone.com

JESSE PULJUJARVI'S TIME IN EDMONTON IS LIKELY COMING TO A CLOSE

Jesse Puljujarvi's time as an Edmonton Oiler has been an interesting one to say the least. There was a lot of hype surrounding the young Finn ahead of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and the Oilers decided to use the fourth overall selection that year to take him. It's probably safe to say that so far, Puljujarvi hasn't lived up to that hype.
NHL
markerzone.com

LEAFS PART WAYS WITH GOALTENDING COACH

The Toronto Maple Leafs have chosen to not extend the contract of goaltending coach Steve Briere. The Leafs plan on conducting a full analysis of their goaltending department. Both Jack Campbell and Frederik Andersen have made all-star appearances under Briere. Unfortunately, the team as a whole has finished in the bottom half of the league in team save percentage during his tenure.
NHL
markerzone.com

STARS' G BEN BISHOP TRADED IN SALARY CAP MOVE

Dallas Stars' G Ben Bishop is being traded to the Buffalo Sabres in a move to shed salary cap for the Stars, per Kevin Weekes. Bishop suffered a torn meniscus during Dallas' 2019 second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues. He hasn't played in the NHL since undergoing surgery for the ailment in 2020. In one AHL game this season he surrendered 8 goals.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy